Easter Bank Holiday weekend sunshine forecast - despite wettest March in over 40 years, Met office says

The Met office has released the upcoming weather forecasts for Easter weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Parts of England can expect sunshine across the Easter weekend, although showers are looming the following week, forecasters have said.

The Met Office has released its latest forecast ahead of Easter weekend, which says sunny spells are expected to become 'increasingly common' over the first two weeks of April.

Eastern England may see rain or drizzle on Friday, meanwhile western and southwestern areas run the risk of seeing rain in the week following Easter.

However, winds are supposed to reduce in intensity over the next week and on the whole April can at least expect to be warmer than March was.

Compared to data released last week, which revealed that England had its wettest March on record for 40 years, this forecasted slight departure from wind and rain is hopefully an indication of a better month to come.

