Demand for new passports spikes as more than 1,000 workers start five weeks of strike action

3 April 2023, 06:05

More than 1,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at eight sites are walking out in an escalation of the long-running row
More than 1,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at eight sites are walking out in an escalation of the long-running row. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

There has been a spike in the number of new passport applications as workers begin a five-week strike in an increasingly bitter civil service dispute over jobs, pay, pensions and conditions.

More than 1,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at eight sites across the country will walk out in an escalation of the long-running row.

Picket lines will be mounted on Monday outside the offices in Glasgow, Durham, Liverpool, Southport, Peterborough, London, Belfast and Newport in Wales.

More than 1,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) from the Passport Office are walking out
More than 1,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) from the Passport Office are walking out. Picture: Getty

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka has written to the Government calling for urgent talks in a bid to resolve the dispute, accusing ministers of treating its own employees differently to others in the public sector.

The union is stepping up strikes across the country, with a nationwide walkout of more than 130,000 civil servants set to take place on April 28.

Read More: Heathrow Airport staff go on strike as CEO gets bumper pay rise over salaries break down

Read More: British holidaymakers face Easter travel chaos with mass flight cancellations amid strikes at Heathrow and in France

The Home Office has not changed the expected time for applications to be completed
The Home Office has not changed the expected time for applications to be completed. Picture: Getty

The Home Office said the Passport Office has already processed more than 2.7 million applications this year, adding over 99.7% of standard applications are being processed within 10 weeks.

There are currently no plans to change official guidance which states that it takes up to 10 weeks to get a passport.

Those walking out will be supported by a strike fund.

It comes after strikes at Heathrow Airport commenced on Friday, after a failed last-ditch attempt to resolve pay dispute in talks Thursday.

Heathrow offered the union a deal with a 10% pay increase back-dated to January 1 initially, and offered an additional lump sum of £1,000 in the latest offer, which was rejected.

The strikes will go ahead for 10 continuous days until April 9 in pursuit of a real living wage.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Thousands of passengers faced severe disruption at the Port of Dover across the weekend

Port of Dover clears backlog after 18-hour queue chaos at border control but concerns grow ahead of Easter weekend

Tatarsky being handed the statue that is thought to have been packed with explosives

Pro-Putin propagandist blown up in cafe explosion after being 'given model of himself packed with TNT'

Thomas Cashman murdered Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer 'has £250k bounty on head' as gangsters fear murderer will 'grass' to get lighter sentence

USS Nimitz

South Korean, US and Japanese navies hold anti-submarine drills

Seymour Stein

Record executive who signed Madonna, Seymour Stein, dies aged 80

Julia Wendell, a 21-year-old Polish woman, says she thinks she could be Madeleine McCann

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann suffered 'mysterious skull fracture that partially erased her childhood memories'

Vladlen Tatarsky has been killed and at least sixteen people were injured in an explosion at a cafe in St Petersburg

Killing of Russian military blogger at St Petersburg cafe investigated as 'high-profile' murder

Sanna Marin increased her party's seats and secured 19.9% of the vote, despite her defeat

Finland's PM defeated by conservatives in intense three-way race for control of parliament

Tourists ride a scooter in Paris, Friday, march 31, 2023

Parisians overwhelmingly vote to ban for-hire e-scooters from their streets

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in a marina in Reading has been released, police have said.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman's body found in Reading marina released

Labour has said a tool to help victims of persistent anti-social behaviour is underused across the country, as it accused the Government of failing communities

Starmer pledges crackdown on drug dealers and fly-tipping as he aims to reassert Labour as party of law and order

Rishi Sunak is set to launch a grooming gangs taskforce as part of a crackdown that the PM says will see groups targeting children and young women "stamped out".

Rishi Sunak says grooming gangs fight 'held back by political correctness' ahead of latest crackdown

Miles Routledge (pictured) is being detained along with two other British men by the Taliban regime.

Distraught mum of 'danger tourist' held by Taliban 'desperate to know that he is safe'

Finland Election

Finland’s centre-right party claims win in tight election

Montenegro Presidential Election

Novice Milatovic wins Montenegro election, according to early predictions

Russia Cafe Explosion

Explosion in Russian cafe kills prominent military blogger

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ryuichi Sakamoto

Ryuichi Sakamoto who wrote music for The Last Emperor and The Revenant dies

Prominent Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky has been killed and at least sixteen people are injured following an explosion at a cafe in St Petersburg, Russia, according to reports.

Pro-war Russian military blogger killed and dozens injured in explosion at St Petersburg cafe
Evan Gershkovich

Blinken urges Russia to free detained Americans Gershkovich and Whelan

'Draconian' new laws that will allow workers, including bar staff and doctors, to take legal action against their boss if a member of the public offends them at work have sparked a backlash from Tory backbench MPs.

Sunak faces revolt over 'draconian' law allowing workers to sue bosses over offensive customers
Donald Trump

Donald Trump to deliver ‘remarks’ at his Florida club after arraignment

Destroyed house

Dozens dead after tornadoes tear path through US South and Midwest

Israel Palestinians Holy Week

Christian faithful mark Palm Sunday in Jerusalem

Poland John Paul II march

Thousands protest at TV show which accused John Paul II of covering up abuse

Yoshimasa Hayashi and Qin Gang

Japanese minister protests over detention of citizen during trip to China

The men were hit outside the Bay Horse pub

Three arrested on suspicion of murder as man, 55, dies after being hit by van and second victim seriously injured

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Simon Calder

'Post-Brexit reality': Dover delays were 'predictable', says travel journalist Simon Calder
Andrew Castle quizzes Steve Reed

'Is a Labour government a threat to the well-off?': Andrew Castle quizzes Labour MP Steve Reed
'These are the consequences': Travel Editor says Brexit is to blame for massive queues at Dover

'These are the consequences': Travel Editor says Brexit is to blame for massive queues at Dover
Shelagh Fogarty hears about tackling drug violence

‘The problem isn’t the drugs it's the illegality’: Caller blames violence on ‘prohibition’ of drug trade
James O'Brien on trans-Pacific trade deal

'What is wrong with these people?': James O'Brien ridicules Kemi Badenoch's trans-Pacific trade deal
Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel

Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel
Nick Ferrari

Kemi Badenoch: 'Depending how you look at it, EU trade is doing well'

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture
Nick talks to a caller who said 1,500 refugees are set to move into a nearby ex-military base.

Govt migrant rehousing plan will 'decimate' community, caller tells Nick Ferrari

Shelagh Fogarty

'They have got to give back as well': Caller demands 'respect' from migrants living in the UK

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit