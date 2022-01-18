Woman admits £10,000 Aldi wrecking spree during second lockdown

18 January 2022, 15:28

By Sophie Barnett

A woman who smashed bottles of alcohol worth £10,000 during a five-minute rampage in Aldi has been fined thousands of pounds.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Barbara Stange-Alvarez destroyed wine, spirits and beer when she went on the rampage in Aldi during the second coronavirus lockdown, St Albans Magistrates' Court was told.

The 36-year-old threw thousands of pounds worth of alcohol from the shelves in the Hertfordshire supermarket back in November of 2020.

The rampage went viral after footage shared on social media showed the woman dragging wine, beer and spirits from the shelves before smashing them on the floor in front of shocked shoppers.

At one point during the ordeal, she slipped and fell on the glass, cutting her hand, as shoppers in the store looked on in shock.

On Monday, Stange-Alvarez pleaded guilty to criminal damage, racially aggravated common assault and a racially aggravated public order offence for insulting a security guard at the hospital where she had been taken for treatment to her hand.

Read more: Rattled PM refuses to rule out resigning over No10 drinks party during lockdown

The aftermath of the rampage in Aldi.
The aftermath of the rampage in Aldi. Picture: PA

Read more: Heartbroken children line the streets in tears at teacher Ashling Murphy's funeral

One witness, TV presenter Lee Clark, 50, said she must have smashed at least 500 bottles during the "incredibly dangerous" incident.

The five-minute rampage only came to an end when a security guard grabbed Stange-Alvarez and took her outside, the court heard.

She was given a 12 week jail sentence which was suspended for 18 months, and was also made the subject of a Mental Health Treatment Requirement as well as Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, during which she will work with probation staff.

Stange-Alvarez was also told she would have to pay Aldi £5,000 in compensation and court costs of £85.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Anders Breivik gave a Nazi salute as he enters parole hearing

Shameless mass killer Anders Brevik gives Nazi salute as he applies for early release
A funeral was held for Ashling Murphy on Tuesday.

Heartbroken children line the streets in tears at teacher Ashling Murphy's funeral
Raphael Chevelleau went on a stabbing rampage at Arndale Shopping Centre in 2019

'Smiling' knifeman who injured 5 people in random attack in Manchester detained in hospital
The Texas hostage taker has been named as Briton Malik Faisal Akram

Hostage-taking gunman killed by FBI in Texas synagogue named as Briton Malik Faisal Akram
Ghislaine Maxwell is due to be sentenced in June

Ghislaine Maxwell gets sentencing date despite juror's sex abuse revelations
Police enforcing Covid rules in 2021.

London woman fined £12k for hosting birthday bash day after No10 partied

More UK News

See more More UK News

Morrisons said the policy applies only to workers who are unvaccinated by choice

Morrisons cuts sick pay for unvaccinated workers

TikTok trainspotter Francis Bourgeois signed up by big fashion brands

TikTok trainspotter Francis Bourgeois signed up by The North Face and Gucci for ad campaign
Nightclubs in Scotland will reopen on Monday

Scotland to lift all Omicron coronavirus restrictions from Monday
Leading health experts can see a "light at the end of the tunnel" in Britain's fight against coronavirus

'Light at end of the tunnel' for UK in Covid fight says WHO, but expect a 'bumpy journey ahead'
The domestic violence trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has been put back

Ryan Giggs domestic violence trial pushed back seven months due to Covid court backlog
Boris Johnson has refused to rule out resigning.

Rattled PM refuses to rule out resigning over No10 drinks party during lockdown

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police