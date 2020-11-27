Woman smashes 500 bottles of alcohol in supermarket rage

27 November 2020, 13:16

By Maddie Goodfellow

This is the shocking moment a woman smashed 500 bottles of alcohol and threw a bottle of gin at a concerned customer in Aldi.

The woman remained silent as she threw thousands of pounds worth alcohol from the shelves in the Hertfordshire supermarket on Wednesday afternoon.

Footage taken by other shoppers shows the woman, dressed in a hoodie, backpack and yellow trousers, dragging wine, beer and spirits from the shelves before smashing them on the floor in front of shocked shoppers.

The woman smashed "over 500 bottles of alcohol"
The woman smashed "over 500 bottles of alcohol". Picture: PA

One witness said another shopper told her to "calm down", but she responded by throwing a bottle of gin at him.

The five minute rampage only came to an end when a security guard grabbed her and took her outside.

Bottles can be seen strewn across the floor as alcohol runs everywhere
Bottles can be seen strewn across the floor as alcohol runs everywhere. Picture: CrmLdn/Twitter

She was taken to hospital for treatment after slipping and cutting her hand on the broken glass, before being arrested and taken to police custody.

The woman was told to "calm down" by other customers
The woman was told to "calm down" by other customers. Picture: CrmLdn/Twitter

TV presenter Lee Clark, 50, was in the store and said she must have smashed at least 500 bottles during the "incredibly dangerous" incident.

He told Sun Online: ‘It was extraordinary, I’ve never seen anything like that before in my life.

"She didn’t say a word the whole time and had a very vacant look in her face.

"A man told her to calm down so she threw a bottle of gin which hit him in the leg."

Lee said there were around 50 shoppers in the store at the time, including a mum with a young child.

A Hertfordshire Police statement said: "Police were called at around 2.30pm on Wednesday November 25 to report an incident at the Aldi supermarket in Fairlands Way, Stevenage.

"It was reported that several bottles of alcohol had been thrown onto the floor and smashed.

"Officers attended and a woman was arrested. She was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries to her hands and is now in police custody."

