How the UK failed to stop second Covid wave: investigator explains to James O'Brien

26 November 2020, 13:39

By Fiona Jones

James O'Brien speaks to Reuters journalist Stephen Gray after his comprehensive investigation revealed how Britain failed to stop the second wave of coronavirus.

Over 50,000 people have now died with Covid-19, one of the highest tolls in the world - James asked Mr Gray what has gone wrong.

"You've got to start back in the early summer when we came out of the first wave Boris Johnson said that he was creating this huge and expensive Test and Trace system which he believed would prevent a second spike this winter," Mr Gray told James.

"It's never it could have been the silver bullet to solve everything but they placed huge dependence on this and implied that this would stop us coming back and into the situation we are now, and also prevent another lockdown, and both of those things haven't happened.

"The epic confidence put in this system justified opening things up, with subsidising people to go to pubs."

James pointed out the confidence was born in part by successful tracing systems being set up in other countries, to which Mr Gray agreed, as this was done "very well" in Asia and "quite well" in Germany.

"It relies on actually reaching the contacts of who you might have been in touch with and it has been almost an epic failure," Mr Gray said.

The Test and Trace system, branded by the investigation as central to the UK's downfall, failed on three accounts, the first of which that contacts are reached "very slowly".

"It's extraordinarily ineffective to the point that public health directors I speak to don't even regard it as a tracing service because they're not going in large part to peoples' contacts outside their houses," he said, as the second point.

Thirdly is the fact the Government have lost credibility over it and the public "don't trust the system so they're not telling these contact tracers who these contacts are," Mr Gray told James.

"One wonders if it has any effect whatsoever at in controlling the virus."

James asked whether Britain would be worse off if there was no Test and Trace system at all.

"I'm not sure it would have been any different," replied Mr Gray.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien's instant reaction to England's new Covid Tier system

James O'Brien's instant reaction to England's new Covid Tier system
James O'Brien: 'Christmas rules relaxation urges people to be even more irresponsible'

James O'Brien: 'Christmas rules relaxation urges people to be even more irresponsible'
Brexit: James O'Brien caller fears for UK as 'we're no longer the artery between US and Europe'

Brexit: James O'Brien caller fears for UK as 'we're no longer the artery between US and Europe'
James O'Brien explains "untold damage" of Brexit as trade talks halt

James O'Brien explains "untold damage" of Brexit as trade talks halt
James O'Brien caller says 'being woman is an extreme sport'

'Being a woman is an extreme sport', says caller, as report reveals over half of girls are harassed
James O'Brien caller brands Christmas Covid relaxation "really stupid"

"Christmas Covid relaxation will mean another year of hell," says James O'Brien caller

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz's furious criticism of tiered lockdown proposal

Maajid Nawaz's furious criticism of tiered lockdown proposal

3 days ago

Support for Priti Patel shows politicians are 'disengaged with people,' argues caller

Support for Priti Patel shows politicians are 'disengaged with people,' argues caller

5 days ago

Sadiq Khan warns against splitting London into different post-lockdown tiers

Sadiq Khan warns against splitting London into different post-lockdown tiers

18 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shops along Princes Street in Edinburgh display posters and signs advertising sales ahead of Black Friday

Online retailers expect 'biggest Black Friday yet' as physical stores miss out
Passengers socially distancing at Heathrow Airport

UK travel arrivals down 82 per cent due to covid travel rules
PC Simon Read has been sacked after using a carrot barcode to buy some Krispy Kreme donuts

Pc who tried to buy £9.95 Krispy Kreme donut box with 7p carrot barcode sacked
Speaker furious that Tier rules were posted online before MPs knew

Commons Speaker furious that Tier rules were posted online before MPs told
Matt Hancock was updating the Commons today

Coronavirus LIVE: England's Tiers announced as Hancock makes statement
London and Liverpool will enter Tier 2 of England's new covid system and Birmingham and Manchester will be in Tier 3

Covid tiers revealed: London in Tier 2 but Birmingham, Manchester in Tier 3
The Testing rate of coronavirus in England is levelling off, the ONS has said

Covid-19 rate in England 'shows signs of levelling off', ONS says
Rishi Sunak spoke to Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning

Chancellor hears tearful campaigner over 'abandoned' people taking their lives in lockdown
Tier 3 coronavirus rules are the strictest in the country

Coronavirus lockdown: What are tier 3 rules and restrictions and what areas are in it?
Coronavirus tier 2 areas are classed as high risk in England

Coronavirus lockdown: What are tier 2 rules and restrictions and what areas are in it?