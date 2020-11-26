Commons Speaker furious that Tier rules were posted online before MPs told

By Fiona Jones

This is the moment Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle became furious that the new tier information was revealed on the Government website 15 minutes before MPs were told.

The news of which areas were in which tiers was first revealed on the Government postcode checker, almost 15 minutes before Mr Hancock announced it to the House of Commons.

However, the site almost immediately crashed.

Commons Leader Sir Lindsay Hoyle said it is "not acceptable" that news was revealed in the media before Parliament.

Labour's shadow Commons leader Valerie Vaz said: "At 11.14am it was announced that you could find out which tier you were in via a journalist rather a statement to the House...I think this is an absolutely appalling way to treat Parliament."

Sir Lindsay replied: "This House should be informed first we keep telling the Government that is the way that good government should treat and respect this chamber. It is not acceptable to put it online.

"The only good thing about the Government is it's crashed so it's not helpful, so might be that we do get the statement first."

