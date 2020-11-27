Sir Philip Green's TopShop empire Arcadia Group 'at risk of collapse'

Up to 15,000 jobs are said to be at risk. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The owner of Topshop is reportedly facing collapse within days with up to 15,000 jobs at risk.

Sir Philip Green's retail empire Arcadia is preparing to appoint administrators, according to Sky News.

The group also owns brands like Burton and Dorothy Perkins.

Sir Philip had been in talks to secure £30m to help the business through Christmas.

But they ended in failure and administrators could be appointed as early as next week, putting 15,000 jobs at risk, it was reported.

Arcadia issued a statement: “We are aware of the recent media speculation surrounding the future of Arcadia.

"The forced closure of our stores for sustained periods as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a material impact on trading across our businesses.

"As a result, the Arcadia boards have been working on a number of contingency options to secure the future of the Group’s brands.

"The brands continue to trade and our stores will be opening again in England and ROI as soon as the Government COVID-19 restrictions are lifted next week.”

