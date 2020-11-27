Sir Philip Green's TopShop empire Arcadia Group 'at risk of collapse'

27 November 2020, 11:17

Up to 15,000 jobs are said to be at risk
Up to 15,000 jobs are said to be at risk. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The owner of Topshop is reportedly facing collapse within days with up to 15,000 jobs at risk.

Sir Philip Green's retail empire Arcadia is preparing to appoint administrators, according to Sky News.

The group also owns brands like Burton and Dorothy Perkins.

Sir Philip had been in talks to secure £30m to help the business through Christmas.

But they ended in failure and administrators could be appointed as early as next week, putting 15,000 jobs at risk, it was reported.

Arcadia issued a statement: “We are aware of the recent media speculation surrounding the future of Arcadia.

"The forced closure of our stores for sustained periods as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a material impact on trading across our businesses.

"As a result, the Arcadia boards have been working on a number of contingency options to secure the future of the Group’s brands.

"The brands continue to trade and our stores will be opening again in England and ROI as soon as the Government COVID-19 restrictions are lifted next week.”

More than 100 jobs are set go at clothing brand Jaeger, Administrators for the chain have confirmed that 13 stores will go.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sudan Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s PM rejects dialogue with Tigray leaders in meeting with AU envoys
People wait in a queue as police patrol outside of the courthouse in Antwerp, Belgium (Virginia Mayo/AP)

Iranian diplomat does not attend first day of ‘terror plot’ trial in Belgium
India Farmer Protests

Indian farmers face tear gas and batons as they continue to protest new laws
Academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert

Academic detained in Iran for two years returns to Australia

Japan Asteroid

Japan spacecraft carrying asteroid soil samples nears home

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (North Korea/AP)

North Korea’s Kim orders executions and locks down capital in anti-Covid drive

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

A coronavirus tier and alert system will be put back in place in England after lockdown

Coronavirus: New tier 1, 2 and 3 rules after England lockdown
Rishi Sunak will reveal his spending review tomorrow

What is Rishi Sunak's Spending Review and what is expected?

Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

Christmas Covid rules: Can we mix households and can we make a Christmas bubble?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Older caller plans to break Christmas Covid rules due to 'loneliness'

Older caller plans to break Christmas Covid rules due to 'loneliness'
James O'Brien challenges furious caller who believes Government is 'lying' about Covid

James O'Brien challenges caller who thinks Government is 'lying' about Covid
Andy Burnham says Government isn't offering enough Tier 3 business support

Andy Burnham says Government is not offering enough Tier 3 business support
Sadiq Khan urges Londoners to show 'no complacency' under Tier 2 restrictions

Sadiq Khan urges Londoners to show 'no complacency' under Tier 2 restrictions
Reporter explains to James O'Brien how UK failed to stop second wave

How the UK failed to stop second Covid wave: investigator explains to James O'Brien
Speaker furious that Tier rules were posted online before MPs knew

Commons Speaker furious that Tier rules were posted online before MPs told

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London