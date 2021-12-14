Manhunt after girl, 11, snatched from London bus stop and sexually assaulted

The Met Police have released an image of a man they would like to identify following the sexual assault of a young girl in North Finchley. Picture: Met Police

By Sophie Barnett

Police have launched an appeal after an 11-year-old girl was taken from a London bus stop by a man, who claimed to have a knife, and sexually assaulted her.

The victim, an 11-year-old girl, was followed from school to a bus stop at Sussex Ring, N12 around 4pm on September 30, the Met Police said.

As passengers boarded various buses she was left alone at the stop - Sussex Ring, Westbound towards Mill Hill or Whetstone - with a lone male.

The suspect tried to engage her in conversation and asked about the various buses.

He then asked her to go to the park - but she refused. He then grabbed her wrists and started to pull her away from the stop and into the park, telling her he had a knife.

He then led the victim down towards the canal and behind a tree, police said.

He took her phone, grabbed her wrist, and kissed her before leaving the area.

Detective Constable Chris Finnegan from the North West Command Unit said it was a "frightening attack" on a young girl who has been "tremendously brave in coming forward".

He said: “I stress that sexual assaults of this nature continue to be very rare, but in the cases when it does happen we remain dedicated to supporting victims and identifying and prosecuting those responsible.

“We encourage anyone who is a victim of sexual offences, or who witnesses an offence taking place, to contact police so we can track down the perpetrator.”

The suspect was described as being aged 30 to 40, with pale white skin, brown eyes and messy shoulder length hair, wearing blue jeans and black trainers.

Anyone who can name the male pictured or who has information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD5239/30SEP21.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers_uk.org.