Manhunt after girl, 11, snatched from London bus stop and sexually assaulted

14 December 2021, 07:02

The Met Police have released an image of a man they would like to identify following the sexual assault of a young girl in North Finchley.
The Met Police have released an image of a man they would like to identify following the sexual assault of a young girl in North Finchley. Picture: Met Police

By Sophie Barnett

Police have launched an appeal after an 11-year-old girl was taken from a London bus stop by a man, who claimed to have a knife, and sexually assaulted her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The victim, an 11-year-old girl, was followed from school to a bus stop at Sussex Ring, N12 around 4pm on September 30, the Met Police said.

As passengers boarded various buses she was left alone at the stop - Sussex Ring, Westbound towards Mill Hill or Whetstone - with a lone male.

The suspect tried to engage her in conversation and asked about the various buses.

He then asked her to go to the park - but she refused. He then grabbed her wrists and started to pull her away from the stop and into the park, telling her he had a knife.

Read more: PM appeals for 'tens of thousands' of volunteers to help Covid booster jab roll out

Read more: Huge demand for Covid boosters as all adults in England become eligible

He then led the victim down towards the canal and behind a tree, police said.

He took her phone, grabbed her wrist, and kissed her before leaving the area.

Detective Constable Chris Finnegan from the North West Command Unit said it was a "frightening attack" on a young girl who has been "tremendously brave in coming forward".

He said: “I stress that sexual assaults of this nature continue to be very rare, but in the cases when it does happen we remain dedicated to supporting victims and identifying and prosecuting those responsible.

“We encourage anyone who is a victim of sexual offences, or who witnesses an offence taking place, to contact police so we can track down the perpetrator.”

The suspect was described as being aged 30 to 40, with pale white skin, brown eyes and messy shoulder length hair, wearing blue jeans and black trainers.

Anyone who can name the male pictured or who has information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD5239/30SEP21.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers_uk.org.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Nicola Payne went missing 30 years ago.

Family of Nicola Payne who disappeared 3 decades ago say her case is more relevant than ever
Daniel Morgan was the victim of an axe-murder in London in the 80s.

Family of axe-murder victim Daniel Morgan 'plan to sue Met Police'
A man was shot and killed at the scene

Gun found near scene in London where man was shot dead by police
Awil was jailed for 22 years

Violent man who raped partner banned her from eating or drinking in four day ordeal
Petra Srncova has been missing for a week

Police appeal and man arrested after woman missing in London since November 28
The family of Stephen Port's victims have called for Cressida Dick to resign

Met Police face legal action over 'mindblowing' failings during Stephen Port investigation

More UK News

See more More UK News

The PM is triggering Plan B measures in a bid to tackle rising cases of the Omicron variant.

PM faces rebellion from 70 Tory MPs over Covid Plan B measures
The needle-free vaccine would target new variants

New needle-free Covid vaccine being trialled in UK

Insulate Britain members are due in the High Court on Tuesday.

Second group of Insulate Britain activists could face jail for disruptive M25 protests
The Deputy Prime Minister told Nick Ferrari about his plans to overhaul human rights laws to prevent "abuses of the system"

Raab: New Human Rights reforms will 'strengthen British rights' with 'common sense'
Boris Johnson has issued an appeal to members of the public to step forward to assist the Covid booster jab programme

PM appeals for 'tens of thousands' of volunteers to help Covid booster jab roll out
The Prime Minister looks certain to be hit by the biggest Tory rebellion in a House of Commons vote since he became Conservative leader

Analysis: Tory rebellion over Covid restrictions is political gold-dust for Labour

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police