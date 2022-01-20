'Think about your kids': Brother's desperate phone call with Texas synagogue attacker

By Sophie Barnett

The younger brother of the Texas synagogue attacker Malik Akram can be heard pleading with his sibling to surrender and "think about his kids" in audio footage released from their final conversation.

British citizen Malik Faisal Akram was shot dead by the FBI on Saturday following a 10-hour siege at a synagogue in Texas.

In new audio footage of the final conversation Akram had with his younger brother Gulbar, the 44-year-old, originally from Blackburn in Lancashire, can be heard saying "I need to do that".

"Yeah I've taken some hostages, I've been surrounded, I'm in a synagogue," Akram can be heard saying in the audio footage released by the Jewish Chronicle.

His younger brother replied: "But why you doing that man? Why you doing that for? What's wrong with you? Why have you come to die?"

He continues to try and urge his brother to surrender, saying "think about your kids".

"Mate you don't need to do this," he pleads.

"Whatever you're doing man just pack it in mate, you'll do a bit of time and you'll come out.

"These guys are innocent man, these guys you've got there are innocent people."

In the extended version of the disturbing 11-minute audio clip, obtained exclusively by the Jewish Chronicle, the terrorist can also be heard ranting about the “f***ing Jews”.

The 44-year-old said: "I'm opening the doors for every youngster in England to enter America and f*** with them”.

"Addressing fellow jihadists, he shouted: "Live your f***ing life bro, you f***ing coward. We're coming to f***ing America. F*** them if they want to f*** with us. We'll give them f***ing war.”

Four people were held by Akram at the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday.

They were eventually freed unharmed after several hours and Akram was shot dead at the scene by the FBI.

It was revealed on Tuesday that Akram had previously been investigated by MI5 but officers had concluded he did not pose a threat.

On Thursday, Greater Manchester Police arrested two men in Birmingham and Manchester over the siege.

They remain in custody for questioning, police said.

Two teenagers who were arrested in Manchester in connection with the incident were released without charge on Tuesday.