Covid alert level: What is a tier 2 lockdown and what areas will be included in it?

12 October 2020, 17:14

Coronavirus tier 2 areas are classed as high risk in England
Coronavirus tier 2 areas are classed as high risk in England. Picture: PA/Getty

What areas are in tier 2 of the new three tier alert system? And what are the rules and restrictions of level 2? Here’s what you need to know including what's happening with social distancing, pubs and restaurants.

Boris Johnson has confirmed England will now follow a new Covid-19 alert system where we will be divided up into three tiers - medium, high and very high.

In a bid to tackle the rising cases of coronavirus, and to avoid another national lockdown, your area will be given a tier level from one to three with certain rules and restrictions in place for each.

Level and tier 1 are those areas with a ‘medium’ increase in Covid-19 cases, tier 2 is classed as ‘high’ and tier 3 are areas with a ‘very high’ increased infection rates.

Coronavirus: Northern NHS Nightingales told to mobilise ahead of second wave

With plenty of the country about to head into tier 2, a high risk area, we take a look at the rules and restrictions currently being put in place to prevent further spread of the illness.

Boris Johnson announced those in tier 2 areas will face tighter rules and restrictions
Boris Johnson announced those in tier 2 areas will face tighter rules and restrictions. Picture: PA

So what is a tier 2 lockdown? What are the rules and restrictions? And what areas are in tier 2 of the new alert system? Here’s the facts:

What is a tier 2, ‘high level’ lockdown?

Tier 2, means a ‘high level’ of coronavirus infection according to latest government facts and figures.

What are the tier 2, ‘high level’ rules and restrictions?

If your area falls under this Covid alert level you will be faced with a number of rules and restrictions.

These include no mixing between households or support bubbles, continuing to follow the rule of six when socialising outside and stricter rules around pubs, bars and restaurants.

At the moment it’s believed the 10pm curfew will remain in place but you can only socialise with members of your household.

Boris confirmed that further tier 2 rules will be confirmed with local MPs.

Tier 2 pubs and restaurants will face tighter restrictions under new rules
Tier 2 pubs and restaurants will face tighter restrictions under new rules. Picture: PA

What areas are in tier 2 of of the lockdown alert system?

If you are currently in a restricted area, it is likely you are now in tier 2.

Areas confirmed for these new rules and restrictions so far are Birmingham, Bradford, Leicester, Lancashire, Kirklees and Calderdale.

You can also check your postcode in the lockdown postcode checker or check your local council’s website.

