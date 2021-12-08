Revealed: Shocking Covid figures from day of Downing Street 'Christmas party'

By Megan Hinton

Shocking statistics from the day Downing Street's alleged Christmas party is said to have taken place lay bare why public fury has erupted at Boris Johnson and No10.

Leaked footage showing Downing Street officials laughing about a get-together while London was under Covid restrictions has triggered outrage.

Ministers have either denied a party happened or insisted any event was within guidance at the time.

LBC has heard from callers who are livid at the footage, at a time when people were shut off from loved ones and saw their lives upheaved by Covid laws and guidance.

Now, LBC has compiled the Covid statistics from December 18, 2020 showing a snapshot of how the virus was spreading on the day the Tory Christmas party was alleged to have taken place.

The number of deaths recorded on December 18, 2020

Across the United Kingdom, 514 people in total died on the 18th day within 28 days of their first positive test for COVID-19.

The number of people hospitalised with Covid on December 18, 2020

A total of 1,921 patients with Covid-19 were newly admitted to hospital on this day

The newly admitted patients joined a total of 19,117 patients with Covid-19 who were already in hospital

The number of people diagnosed with Covid on December 18, 2020

On the day of the alleged party, 35,821 people had at least one positive COVID-19 test result

The number of people fined for similar breaches of the rules

A total of 371 people were fined £10,000 in England and three in Wales after being caught holding a large gathering of over 30 people whilst prohibited during the period from March 27, 2020 to October 17, 2021.

What were the rules in place in London on December 18?

The law said: "No person may participate in a gathering in the Tier 3 area which consists of two or more people, and takes place in any indoor space".

The government's Christmas guidance added: "You must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity."

The day before the party, December 17, the Met Police shut down a wedding with more than 40 people, writing: "Holding large gatherings could be the difference between life and death for someone else. London is in Tier 3. You must not mix inside with anyone, who is not in your household or support bubble."

But the Metropolitan Police has said an "absence of evidence" and a policy "not to investigate retrospective breaches" of Covid regulations meant the force would not investigate the allegation.

In a statement, the Met said: "The Metropolitan Police Service has received a significant amount of correspondence relating to allegations reported in the media that the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations were breached at gatherings at No10 Downing Street in November and December 2020.

"All this correspondence has been considered by detectives in detail, as well as footage published by ITV News. The correspondence and footage does not provide evidence of a breach of the Health Protection Regulations, but restates allegations made in the media.

"Based on the absence of evidence and in line with our policy not to investigate retrospective breaches of such Regulations, the Met will not commence an investigation at this time.

"The Met has had discussions with the Cabinet Office in relation to the investigation by the Cabinet Secretary. If any evidence is found as a result of that investigation, it will be passed to the Met for further consideration."

Speaking during PMQ's today, Boris Johnson said he was "furious" to see the clip and "apologises unreservedly for the offence" caused but still maintains no rules were broken.

A a snap poll conducted after the leak has shown now 54 per cent of Brits think Boris Johnson should resign as Prime Minister - with a third of Conservative voters also saying so.

Meanwhile 83 per cent say the Government has let the public down, and 29 per cent say they are less likely to follow the rules as a result.