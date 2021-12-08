'Game over': LBC listeners pile in on PM over No10 Christmas party footage

8 December 2021, 10:22

'Game over': LBC listeners pile in on PM over No10 Christmas party footage.

By Tim Dodd

LBC listeners called in in their droves to react to leaked footage of the Prime Minister's aides joking about a Christmas party at No 10 last year during a ban on mixing indoors.

The conversation comes as the Metropolitan Police has said it will examine leaked footage of the Prime Minister's aides joking about a Christmas party at No 10

The force added that it was not "our policy to routinely investigate retrospective breaches of Covid-19 regulations".

The footage, in which senior aides laugh about a "cheese and wine" evening, has sparked a furious backlash with Boris Johnson facing questions over whether he has told the truth about the alleged event on December 18 last year.

This was how LBC's listener's reacted.

This furious caller said her 'blood is boiling' and there was nothing the PM could say today to make amends for it.

'We knew he was lying to us, but we didn't realise he was laughing at us!': This caller calls for the PM to resign over the Downing Street Christmas party

This caller who had said goodbye to his partner when he was in intensive care with Covid tells LBC the Christmas party is 'exactly what I expect from Boris Johnson...'

'Game over!': This CEO who has voted for the Tories for 20 years says he's 'had enough' following revelations of the party.

