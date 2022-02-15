Breaking News

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reach settlement in sex abuse case

By Sophie Barnett

Prince Andrew has settled a sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers, according to a new court filing in Manhattan.

A document submitted to a US court said: "Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement."

The financial terms were not disclosed by the court, but the document continued: "The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre's receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed).

"Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights.

Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out-of-court settlement. Picture: Getty

"Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.

"It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.

"He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims."

It comes hours after Ms Guiffre reportedly lost the original photo of the Duke of York with his arm around her at Ghislaine Maxwell's London home.

She claims it was taken on the evening she says Andrew first sexually assaulted her.

However, a source close to her told the Daily Beast: "The picture is not in Virginia's possession."

Lawyer Lisa Bloom, who represents eight victims of Jeffrey Epstein, welcomed the settlement as a "victory" for Virginia Giuffre.

She said on Twitter: "My statement on behalf of the 8 Jeffrey Epstein victims I represent:

"We hail Virginia's victory today. She has accomplished what no one else could: getting Prince Andrew to stop his nonsense and side with sexual abuse victims.

Prince Andrew has denied all allegations against him. Picture: Getty

A second document, a letter addressed to US judge Lewis A Kaplan, said: "We write jointly with counsel for defendant to advise the court that the parties reached a settlement in principle of the above-referenced action."

It goes on to say the parties involved plan to file a "stipulation of dismissal of the case" within 30 days.

The letter, signed by Ms Giuffre's lawyer David Boies, concludes: "We appreciate the time and effort the court has devoted to this matter."

Ms Giuffre was suing the duke for damages in her home country of the US, claiming she was trafficked by his friend Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the royal when she was 17 - a minor under US law.

Prince Andrew has vehemently denied all allegations against him.

Representatives for him said he would not be expanding beyond the statement filed in court.

When asked for comment, Virginia Giuffre's lawyer David Boies said: "I believe this event speaks for itself."

Royal author Penny Junor said the settlement made by the Duke of York is likely to come as a "huge relief" to the rest of the royal family.

She said: "Going to trial, it could have been very, very nasty.

"It could have been embarrassing, humiliating, and it would have been huge fodder for the tabloid press.

"It could have really taken the shine off the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year."

The duke demanded a jury trial last month while seeking to defend the civil sex case.

In a letter to Judge Lewis Kaplan, his lawyer, Andrew Brettler, set out a detailed response denying all of Ms Giuffre’s allegations that she was trafficked by Epstein.

The legal papers contain a rebuttal of 41 of Ms Giuffre's claims, making the request for trial by jury.

Andrew was previously stripped of all of his military titles and Royal patronages by the Queen as the case went on.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the development.