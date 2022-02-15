Prince Andrew's accuser has 'lost' infamous photo of him with his arm around her waist

15 February 2022, 12:49 | Updated: 15 February 2022, 13:04

Andrew's lawyers have asked Virginia Guiffre to hand over the photograph from March 2001
Andrew's lawyers have asked Virginia Guiffre to hand over the photograph from March 2001. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Guiffre has reportedly lost the original photo of the Duke of York with his arm around her at Ghislaine Maxwell's London home.

It comes following reports that Andrew's lawyers have asked Ms Guiffre to hand over the photograph from March 2001.

However, a source close to her has told the Daily Beast: "The picture is not in Virginia's possession."

READ MORE: Andrew's royal career 'finished' after being stripped of HRH and Royal titles by Queen

READ MORE: Andrew's 41 denials: Prince demands jury trial in fight back against sex assault claims

According to the i, the Duke of York's lawyers will attempt to cast doubt over the veracity of the picture.

Ms Giuffre, also known as Virginia Roberts, claims it was taken on the evening she says Andrew first sexually assaulted her.

She is suing the duke for damages in her home country of the US.

She claims she was trafficked by his friend Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the royal when she was 17, a minor under US law.

It was reported last week that she will be interviewed under oath in April as part of her civil claim against him.

She will be questioned by the duke's lawyers, Andrew Brettler and Melissa Lerner, while Andrew will also give evidence under oath on March 10 in London, in what has been described as a neutral location.

The duke's "deposition" will be conducted by Ms Giuffre's lawyers, David Boies and Sigrid McCawley, and is reportedly expected to last two days.

Andrew is alleged to have sexually abused her at Ms Maxwell's London home, during a visit to Epstein's private island, Little St James, and on a separate occasion at the financier's Manhattan mansion - all in the early 2000s.

Andrew has strenuously denied all allegations.

He was stripped of all of his military titles and Royal patronages by the Queen last month after it was decided he would face a US trial, with his roles being distributed among other members of the Royal Family.

The civil sex assault trial is scheduled to take place between September and December.

The parties will need to confirm by July 28 whether they wish to proceed to trial.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Free PCR and lateral flow tests are set to be scrapped next week.

Free Covid tests are set to be scrapped for everyone next week, LBC can reveal

A woman and a baby have been killed in a car crash on A41 between Newport and Tern Hill

Woman and 11-month old baby killed in car crash on A41

Traffic & Travel

Matt Hancock broke the law over the appointments of Dido Harding (left) and Mike Coupe (right), the High Court has found.

Matt Hancock broke rules over appointments of Test and Trace chiefs, High Court rules

South Bank has been evacuated as a result of a suspicious item

Central London bridges reopen after evacuation due to 'unattended item'

Pay and employment are on the up but they are struggling to keep up with the cost of living crisis

UK wages rise 4.3 per cent but still lag behind soaring cost of living

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Bas Javid has admitted racism is a problem in the country's largest force.

Top Met cop admits some officers are racist in the under-fire force

Liz Truss has warned of a possible Russian "false flag" operation in "the next few days".

'We don't trust them': Foreign Sec fears Russia is plotting 'false flag' invasion

Djokovic, who was detained in a hotel before being deported from Melbourne, has said he is not anti-vaccine

Djokovic would 'miss Wimbledon rather than get Covid jab' but denies being anti-vax

Schools have been given advice to be more gender neutral

Scrap use of 'Sir' and 'Miss' and adopt gender-neutral language, teachers told

A religious sect has been ordered to pay a Scottish abuse victim almost £1.4 million in damages

Religious sect ordered to pay Scottish abuse victim record breaking £1.4million damages

David Lammy questioned whether the UK government had been "too weak" in their response to Russia

West 'should have done more' to stop Putin over last 20 years, says David Lammy

Oliver Dowden dubbed "woke" ideology as a "dangerous form of decadence"

Tory chairman says 'painful woke psychodrama' is weakening democracy in the west

Boris Johnson was grilled over what authority he had left in Scotland after partygate

'Do you have any authority left in Scotland?' Johnson grilled during first trip since partygate
Anthony Russell (centre) pleaded guilty to murdering Julie Williams and her son, David Williams (both pictured), as well as another woman he is accused of raping.

Man who killed three people in five-day murder spree denies raping pregnant victim

Met Police commander Julian Bennett, who is accused of taking cannabis, LSD and magic mushrooms.

Met Police commander who wrote drug strategy accused of taking LSD and magic mushrooms

Baljit Sethi, with wife Anjana, arrives at the International Dispute Resolution Centre in London

'Worst miscarriage of justice': Post Office scandal tore families apart, inquiry hears

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vladimir Putin

Putin says Russia ready to discuss confidence-building measures with US and Nato
Alexei Navalny

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny stands new trial at penal colony
Virus Outbreak Hong Kong

Surge in cases overwhelms Hong Kong’s bid to contain Covid-19
Former Honduras president Juan Orlando Hernandez

US asks Honduras to arrest and extradite former president Juan Hernandez
Tanks

Hopes rise for Ukraine deal as Russia says some troops will return to bases
UKRAINE Russia

Russia and West suggest hope remains of Ukraine agreement

A construction crane that was climbed by a father of a Parkland shooting victim at 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest across the street from the White House

Parkland victim’s father scales crane near White House

Craig Greenberg

Democratic mayoral candidate ‘shaken but safe’ after gunman fires at close range
Virus Outbreak Canadian Truckers

Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end Canada’s truck protests
Donald Trump

Trump financial statements not reliable, says accounting firm

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien baffled by Oliver Dowden's 'painful woke psychodrama' speech

James O'Brien baffled by Oliver Dowden's 'painful woke psychodrama' speech
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Trans 'ideology' being 'pushed' in schools 'up and down the country', concerned parents tell LBC

Trans 'ideology' being 'pushed' in schools 'up and down the country', parents tell LBC
Ukraine crisis: You've got to decide which side you're on in this, says Iain Dale

Ukraine crisis: You've got to decide which side you're on in this, says Iain Dale
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/02 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/02 | Watch again

Black caller lists harrowing racism family suffered in NHS care

Black caller lists harrowing racism family suffered in NHS care
James O'Brien lampoons Nadhim Zahawi for calls to 'root out' teachers

James O'Brien lampoons Nadhim Zahawi for calls to 'root out' teachers
Fracking earthquakes 'small inconvenience' to get domestic gas stores, Tory MP claims

Fracking earthquakes 'small inconvenience' to get domestic gas stores, Tory MP claims
Vegan YouTuber Ed Winters weighs in on Kurt Zouma's cat abuse

Vegan YouTuber Ed Winters weighs in on Kurt Zouma's cat abuse
'Why side with Russia?': David Lammy grills Stop the War coalition co-founder on Ukraine

'Why side with Russia?': David Lammy grills Stop the War Coalition co-founder on Ukraine

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police