Prince Andrew's accuser has 'lost' infamous photo of him with his arm around her waist

Andrew's lawyers have asked Virginia Guiffre to hand over the photograph from March 2001. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Guiffre has reportedly lost the original photo of the Duke of York with his arm around her at Ghislaine Maxwell's London home.

It comes following reports that Andrew's lawyers have asked Ms Guiffre to hand over the photograph from March 2001.

However, a source close to her has told the Daily Beast: "The picture is not in Virginia's possession."

According to the i, the Duke of York's lawyers will attempt to cast doubt over the veracity of the picture.

Ms Giuffre, also known as Virginia Roberts, claims it was taken on the evening she says Andrew first sexually assaulted her.

She is suing the duke for damages in her home country of the US.

She claims she was trafficked by his friend Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the royal when she was 17, a minor under US law.

It was reported last week that she will be interviewed under oath in April as part of her civil claim against him.

She will be questioned by the duke's lawyers, Andrew Brettler and Melissa Lerner, while Andrew will also give evidence under oath on March 10 in London, in what has been described as a neutral location.

The duke's "deposition" will be conducted by Ms Giuffre's lawyers, David Boies and Sigrid McCawley, and is reportedly expected to last two days.

Andrew is alleged to have sexually abused her at Ms Maxwell's London home, during a visit to Epstein's private island, Little St James, and on a separate occasion at the financier's Manhattan mansion - all in the early 2000s.

Andrew has strenuously denied all allegations.

He was stripped of all of his military titles and Royal patronages by the Queen last month after it was decided he would face a US trial, with his roles being distributed among other members of the Royal Family.

The civil sex assault trial is scheduled to take place between September and December.

The parties will need to confirm by July 28 whether they wish to proceed to trial.