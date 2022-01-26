Breaking News

Prince Andrew demands 'trial by jury' as he denies Virginia Giuffre's sex assault claims

26 January 2022, 19:29 | Updated: 26 January 2022, 20:19

Prince Andrew has demanded a jury trial
Prince Andrew has demanded a jury trial. Picture: Rex/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Prince Andrew has demanded a jury trial as he seeks to defend a civil sex case brought by Virginia Giuffre, according to documents filed by his legal team in the US.

Virginia Giuffre is suing the Duke of York over the allegations, which he has always strenuously denied.

In a letter to Judge Lewis Kaplan, the Duke's lawyer Andrew Brettler set out a detailed response denying all of Ms Giuffre’s allegations that she was trafficked by the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The legal papers contain a detailed rebuttal of all of Virginia Giuffre's claims and request that the Royal is granted a trial by jury.

Read more: PM did personally order evacuation of Pen Farthing's animals from Kabul, email claims

Read more: 'Humiliated' lecturer tells LBC Met Police are 'pathetic' for 'degrading' strip-search

The duke submitted reasons why the case should be dismissed in an 11-page document, including that Ms Giuffre's claims are "barred by the doctrine of consent" and by "her own wrongful conduct".

In the court document which communicated his reasons for requesting a dismissal of the case, Andrew's lawyers concluded: "Prince Andrew hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the Complaint."

In Ms Giuffre's allegations, she accuses Andrew of sexually abusing her at the London home of disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, at paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein's New York mansion and Epstein's private island, Little St James.

Judge Lewis A Kaplan previously denied the duke's application to dismiss the case.

Lawyer David Boies, who is representing Virginia Giuffre in her lawsuit against Andrew, said his client and legal team were anticipating "confronting" the royal about his "denials".

Mr Boies said: "Prince Andrew's Answer continues his approach of denying any knowledge or information concerning the claims against him, and purporting to blame the victim of the abuse for somehow bringing it on herself.

"We look forward to confronting Prince Andrew with his denials and attempts to blame Ms Giuffre for her own abuse at his deposition and at trial."

Earlier this month Prince Andrew was stripped of all of his military titles and the use of HRH in a decision approved by the Queen.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on January 13: "With the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.

"The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."

His roles have been returned to the Queen and will be redistributed among other members of the royal family.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The victim of Monday's stabbing in Maida Vale feared her ex-husband

Maida Vale: Mum-of-two stabbing victim told friend ex-husband 'will kill me'

The Milky Way as viewed from Earth, with the position of the mysterious object marked with a star icon

'Spooky' object emitting giant bursts of energy found in nearby space

Major changes to the Highway Code are set to go ahead from Saturday

Highway code changes - everything you need to know explained

Alan Carr's husband Paul Drayton (left) has been jailed.

Alan Carr's husband Paul Drayton jailed after drunkenly reversing into police car

The Scottish Government is being accused of a "shameful power grab"

Scottish Govt accused of 'power grab' as it seeks to make some Covid powers permanent

Exclusive
Dr Konstancja Duff was strip-searched by the Met Police.

'Humiliated' lecturer tells LBC Met Police are 'pathetic' for 'degrading' strip-search

Some supermarkets will continue asking their customers to wear face masks

Sainsbury's asks shoppers to continue wearing masks despite end of Plan B rules tomorrow

Boris Johnson's denied intervening to get Nowzad's animals out of Afghanistan

PM did personally order evacuation of Pen Farthing's animals from Kabul, email claims

PM accused of fat-shaming after taking swipe at Ian Blackford's weight

'Who eats more cake?' PM accused of fat-shaming after taking swipe at Ian Blackford's weight
Met police have apologised to a philosophy lecturer nine years after "dehumanising" strip-search

Met police apologise to woman nine years after 'sexist and dehumanising' strip search

Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, from Maida Vale, was found with stab injuries in Chippenham Road.

Maida Vale: Thousands sign petition supporting 'hero driver who mowed down knife attacker'

Live
Boris Johnson faces a grilling over 'partygate' and his Covid-breaching birthday bash at PMQs

Watch again: Boris and Starmer clash at fiery PMQs as partygate report looms

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clashed at PMQs over partygate

PM under pressure to publish full Partygate report amid row over No10 guarantees

Exclusive
Julian Richer appeared on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Wednesday.

Business leader and former Tory donor 'couldn't believe you could buy access to ministers'

British hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram

Two men arrested in Manchester over Texas synagogue siege

Exclusive
Cycling laws are due to change, years after the Charlie Alliston case

Killer cyclists face prosecution under historic new law welcomed by campaigners

Latest News

See more Latest News

Texas Synagogue Standoff Services

Texas man charged with selling gun to synagogue hostage-taker
US Russia Ukraine

No concessions in US response to Russian demands over Ukraine, says Blinken
Supreme Court Breyer Retirement

Biden to get Supreme Court pick as liberal justice Breyer ‘to retire’
The US Coast Guard ship Bernard C Webber leaves an agency base in Miami Beach, Florida

One body found in US Coast Guard search for dozens missing off Florida
The Russian navy’s missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov sails off for an exercise in the Arctic

Russia threatens retaliation if Ukraine demands not met

American soldiers deploy in Hassakeh, in Syria, on Tuesday

US-backed Kurdish-led forces retake Syrian prison from IS

the SpaceX Falcon 9 blasts off from its launch pad from Cape Canaveral, Florida, December 21, 2015

Four-tonne Space X Falcon 9 rocket on course to hit the Moon 'in March'
A participant holds a rainbow heart during the annual Gay Pride march in Paris last year

France bans conversion therapy

Commuters wearing masks walk past a cloth dyeing factory in Kolkata in India

Record weekly Covid cases last week but deaths stable, says WHO
Soldiers load onto HMAS Adelaide at the Port of Brisbane before departing for Tonga last week

Australian navy ship with Covid-infected crew offloads aid to Tonga

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Partygate: Eddie Mair challenges caller when he says PM apologised for breaking rules

Partygate: Eddie Mair challenges caller who says PM apologised for breaking rules
'Are you pro-eating it?': Tory MPs ambushed by LBC Correspondent with cake

'Are you pro-eating it?': Tory MPs ambushed with cake by LBC Correspondent
Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/01 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/01 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on the worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done
The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'What's the difference between a Russian invasion and incursion?' Nick grills minister
Partygate: Boris Johnson 'probably committed several offences', believes Emily Thornberry

Partygate: Boris Johnson 'probably committed several offences', believes Emily Thornberry
Sir Ed Davey: Tory MPs should 'push out' Boris Johnson if he won't himself go

Sir Ed Davey: Tory MPs should 'push out' Boris Johnson if he won't himself go
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/01 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/01 | Watch again

'I just think Boris Johnson should go': Yvette Cooper slams PM in scathing attack

'I just think Boris Johnson should go': Yvette Cooper slams PM in scathing attack
No10 officers feared 'snooping' accusations if they acted on partygate, ex-top cop says

No10 officers feared 'snooping' accusations if they acted on partygate, ex-top cop says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police