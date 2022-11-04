'Shaken and stirred' Princess of Wales makes cocktail during royal visit with Prince William

4 November 2022, 09:59

Princess of Wales making cocktail
The Princess of Wales laughed while making cocktails at an outdoor market in Belfast. Picture: Twitter

By Aimée-Stephanie Reid

Prince William and Kate Middleton made cocktails as they took part in an unexpected challenge during a royal visit today.

In a video shared on social media, the Prince and Princess of Wales can be seen preparing cocktails at an outdoor market in Belfast.

The heir to the throne and his wife laughed during the competition, while bar staff at Trademarket surrounded them.

The aim was to find who would be the quickest to make a cocktail - and Prince William was crowned the winner.

Kate and William shared the clip on their Twitter profile, with the caption: "Who did it better?"

A person commented: "I am going to say both. Not taking sides."

Another said: "The Princess, naturally."

One more said: "Catherine gave it a good shake, so she wins."

The outdoor street-food and retail market in the city centre opened its doors in July.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also met local entrepreneur Will Neill and representatives from Kainos, a Belfast-based software company.

When they arrived in Northern Ireland this morning, the couple tweeted: "It's wonderful to be back in Northern Ireland today!"

As part of their long-day trip, they also visited PIPS, a suicide prevention charity that was founded in 2003.

It was created after 14 young people took their own lives over a short period the previous year.

Kate and William spoke to staff about their work helping people at risk of suicide and self-harm.

The royal couple also took part in an art therapy session in which they painted pumpkins with vulnerable children who have been supported by the charity.

William at the bar
William won the competition. Picture: Twitter

After the Queen's death, William said he believed his grandmother would get "a bit more" time.

The Prince of Wales told mourners at Sandringham that he hoped she would live for longer because her mother died at 101.

His remarks to well-wishers came as Kate described how their children were coping through the mourning.

William was heard to say: "I remember my great-grandmother, you see. She lived until 101. We thought my grandmother might get a bit more...

"The heir to the throne revealed that the Queen's death was the "only talking point" at his children’s school, while Kate said: "They're in school and they're being well looked after. They're in a routine and they're happy."

