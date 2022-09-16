'I thought she'd have more time' Prince William admits as he says pupils at children's school only talk about Queen's death

William and Kate spoke to mourners at Sandringham. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince William believed the late Queen would get "a bit more" time before her death at Balmoral last week.

The Prince of Wales told mourners at Sandringham that he hoped she would live for longer because her mother died at 101.

His remarks to well-wishers came as Kate described how their children were coping through the mourning.

William was heard to say: "I remember my great-grandmother, you see. She lived until 101. We thought my grandmother might get a bit more..."

The heir to the throne revealed that the Queen's death was the "only talking point" at his children’s school, while Kate said: "They're in school and they're being well looked after. They're in a routine and they're happy."

It has since been claimed that King Charles only heard the Queen's health was deteriorating just hours before she died.

It triggered a frantic scramble among other royals who made their way to Balmoral to try and be with her in her final hours.

William was seen driving Prince Andrew and Prince Edward into the Balmoral estate but it is understood they did not manage to arrive before her passing.

Newsweek's royal editor Jack Royston said: "Charles and Camilla were in Dumfries House.

"Camilla was actually about to record an interview with Jenna Bush Hager [George W Bush’s daughter, an author], who said she heard footsteps running in the hallway."

He told the Royal Beat: "Charles took a call, everything was silent, and they were asked to be silent. Then the next thing she knew, Charles and Camilla were in a helicopter.

"And that was at 12.30 so that was around exactly the same time that we were told. So they didn't wait, they didn't give Charles an hour or two hours."

The Queen's children, led by King Charles, held a vigil at the Queen's coffin in Westminster Hall for 15 minutes on Friday.