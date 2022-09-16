Breaking News

Vigil of the Princes: King Charles and Queen's children watch over late monarch's coffin in solemn display

16 September 2022, 19:47 | Updated: 16 September 2022, 20:10

The monarch watched over the Queen's coffin
The monarch watched over the Queen's coffin. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

King Charles and his siblings have held a Vigil of the Princes by the late Queen's coffin in a solemn moment at Westminster Hall.

King Charles stood vigil over the Queen's coffin
King Charles stood vigil over the Queen's coffin. Picture: Alamy

The newly-ascended monarch stood by with Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - dressed in military uniforms - to symbolically watch over the Queen.

They entered in military uniform and stood in front of the coffin before approaching and taking a position at each side, then facing away, holding their hands and looking down.

The King led them to it, with Princess Anne and Prince Edward walking side by side while Prince Andrew walked behind.

After they took their posts, the public continued to file past on either side of the coffin, looking on at both their former monarch and their new king.

They stood vigil for some 15 minutes before departing in formation out of Westminster Hall.

It would have been a sight that would stick with mourners for the rest of their lives – having queued for miles and hours as they waited to get to Parliament to pay their respects as the Queen lies in state.

By Friday evening, the Government – which announced the queue was shut for several hours because the line was too big – warned it would take 24 hours to get through and noted that temperatures would dip during the night.

More than 400 people were treated along the route across two days, with some 291 needing help on Wednesday. A total of 17 needed hospital.

Another 144 were treated on Thursday, with 25 taken to hospital. Most were people who fainted and collapsed, receiving head injuries.

Today’s vigil follows another one planned for Saturday, where eight of the late Queen’s grandchildren will stand vigil for 15 minutes.

