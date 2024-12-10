Attacker on the run after four people 'sprayed with unknown substance' at London university

10 December 2024, 12:43 | Updated: 10 December 2024, 13:11

Four people were injured in the incident
Four people were injured in the incident. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A university campus was plunged into lockdown after four students were sprayed with an “unknown substance.”

The Metropolitan Police attended the University of Greenwich after a man was “attacked” shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

The man was treated for head injuries by the London Ambulance Service before being rushed to hospital.

The suspected attacker remains at large.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "On Tuesday, 10 December police were called to Avery Hill Road, SE9 at 00:13hrs following reports that a man had been attacked and sprayed with an unknown substance.

The suspected attacker remains at large. Picture: University of Greenwich

"Officers attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service who treated a man for head injuries on scene before taking him to hospital.

"Whilst conducting enquiries on scene, officers found that three other people were sprayed with the substance. Tests were carried out and it was found that the substance was non-toxic.

"None of the victims suffered any life-changing/threatening injuries.

"At this early stage, there have been no arrests and urgent enquiries are on-going."

A spokesman for Greenwich University added: "Following a Police incident in front of our Avery Hill campus overnight, the main entrance is currently closed, although the rest of the campus is open as usual.

"Staff, students and visitors will be directed to an alternative entrance by stewards on arriving at the campus.

"There may be some delays to the campus bus service as a result.

"We will keep you updated this morning to advise when the main entrance is reopened."

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to call 101 stating CAD45/10DEC24.

