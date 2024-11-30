Gregg Wallace shares bizarre message amid mounting misconduct claims against Masterchef presenter

Gregg Wallace has shared a cryptic message
Gregg Wallace has shared a cryptic message. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Gregg Wallace has shared a bizarre message on social media amid mounting claims about his misconduct over several years.

Wallace shared a picture of a gingerbread man in what appeared to be whipped cream on Saturday morning to his 202,000 Instagram followers.

The image was accompanied by the message: "Enjoy your weekend".

On Thursday, Wallace thanked his followers in an Instagram video, saying: "I would like to thank all the people getting in touch, reaching out and showing their support.

"It's good of you, thank you very much."

On Thursday, the cooking programme's production company Banijay UK said the BBC received complaints from individuals in relation to "historical allegations of misconduct" while working with Wallace.

Wallace is "committed to fully co-operating throughout the process", the company also said.

Wallace is "committed to fully co-operating throughout the process", the company also said. Celebrity Masterchef winner Emma Kennedy said she had complained about Wallace's behaviour when she was on the show in 2012.

Earlier on Friday, the charity Ambitious About Autism said it had dropped him as an ambassador citing the "recent allegations".

On Thursday, BBC News reported the 60-year-old faces allegations from 13 people across a range of shows over a 17-year period, including former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark.

The TV star's lawyers say "it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature", BBC News reported.

A BBC spokesman said it takes any issues raised "seriously" and "any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated".

"It would be inappropriate for us to comment on anything that could form part of Banijay's ongoing investigation or otherwise influence it," the corporation also said.

After allegations raised by staff members about Wallace's behaviour on Gregg Wallace's Big Weekends to BBC News, Channel 5 asked the programme's production company Rumpus Media to look into the accusations.

Rumpus Media said: "We do not tolerate inappropriate behaviour on our productions.

"Our comprehensive duty of care processes were in place during production of these series and any matters raised would have been investigated in accordance with these."

Wallace is best known for co-presenting MasterChef alongside John Torode since 2005, as well as its spin-offs Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals.

