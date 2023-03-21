Gwyneth Paltrow stands trial accused of 'hit and run' ski accident which left retired optometrist with 'brain injury'

Ms Paltrow is counterclaiming against Dr. Terry Sanderson for the sum of $1 and legal fees.
Ms Paltrow is counterclaiming against Dr. Terry Sanderson for the sum of $1 and legal fees.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow arrived in court today, accused of a 'hit and run' ski accident with a retired optometrist who was left with broken ribs and a 'brain injury' following the collision.

The multi-millionaire Goop founder stands accused of injuring Terry Sanderson, 76, in the accident which took place seven years ago in Park City, Utah.

Arriving in Park City District Court on Tuesday, Paltrow was spotted stepping out of a black SUV ahead of the start of her court battle.

Appearing in the US as part of the civil trial, Ms Paltrow stands caused of causing "a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries" to Mr Sanderson at the Deer Valley resort in 2016.

Despite her skiing being described as "out of control" by Sanderson, Judge Kent Holmberg, the presiding judge, has ruled the jury will not hear arguments about the purported “hit and run”.

The judge claims to have reviewed enough evidence that proved Ms Paltrow had stopped at the scene to ensure Mr Sanderson didn’t have any major injuries before skiing on.

Describing her skiing as "out of control", Mr Sanderson is being counter-sued by Ms Paltrow, who alleges he was in fact the one who skied into her, inflicting a “full body hit” in the Utah resort.
Describing her skiing as "out of control", Mr Sanderson is being counter-sued by Ms Paltrow, who alleges he was in fact the one who skied into her, inflicting a "full body hit" in the Utah resort.

Mr Sanderson is being counter-sued by Ms Paltrow, who alleges he was in fact the one who skied into her, inflicting a “full body hit”.

As part of the case, Mr Sanderson is seeking $300,000 (£245,000) in damages from Ms Paltrow, having had a previous claim for $3.1m (£2.5m) dismissed.

Paltrow's counterclaim says members of Paltrow’s party checked on Sanderson following the collision, who assured them he was fine and uninjured.

The actress is seeking "symbolic damages" amounting to $1 plus her legal fees.

Terry Sanderson’s attorney was the first to address the court, alleging Gwyneth Paltrow’s “conscious’s disregard for everyone else skiing” had caused his client's injuries.

“All skiers know that when they’re skiing down the mountain, it’s their responsibility to pay attention, look downhill, and yield the right-of-way to skiers below them,” Mr Sanderson’s attorney said.

“Because skiers below them can’t see behind them as they turn left and right to control their speed, especially when there are a lot of people down the mountain, it is the uphill skier’s responsibility to yield the right-of-way to the skiers below.”

Terry Sanderson’s attorney was the first to address the court, alleging Gwyneth Paltrow’s “conscious’s disregard for everyone else skiing” had caused his client's injuries.
Terry Sanderson's attorney was the first to address the court, alleging Gwyneth Paltrow's "conscious's disregard for everyone else skiing" had caused his client's injuries.

The claim, which was first filed in 2019, read: "This case involves a hit-and-run ski crash at Deer Valley, Utah, where defendant Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control and hit the back of Terry Sanderson, another skier, who was downhill, knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries."

Documents then allege "Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured."

Arguments relating to "right of way" have been made by both parties.

Each claim to have been further down the slope than the other, therefore having right of way during the collision, which took place on a beginner’s slope known as the Bandana Run.

Before jurors were allowed to enter the court, Judge Homberg told those in attendance that no live tweeting will be allowed during the hearing to 'minimize disruption in the courtroom'.

Describing her skiing as "out of control", Mr Sanderson is being counter-sued by Ms Paltrow, who alleges he was in fact the one who skied into her, inflicting a “full body hit” in the Utah resort.
Describing her skiing as "out of control", Mr Sanderson is being counter-sued by Ms Paltrow, who alleges he was in fact the one who skied into her, inflicting a "full body hit" in the Utah resort.

Mr Sanderson's filing will undoubtedly casts doubt over the motive or the claim, given the initial 2019 claim for injuries amounted to millions of dollars, with 15 pre-existing medical conditions documented.

“He demanded Ms Paltrow pay him millions. If she did not pay, she would face negative publicity resulting from his allegations,” her attorneys wrote in a 2019 court filing.

The 2019 filing also claimed that a ski instructor guiding Paltrow saw Mr Sanderson lying injured but made no attempt to help him.

It also claimed the instructor did not call for help, instead making counterclaims as part of a "false report" that Mr Sanderson caused the crash in a bid "to protect his client".

