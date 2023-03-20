Prince Andrew accused of 'worming his way back into public life' as Duke of York to attend royal event with King Charles

20 March 2023, 22:47 | Updated: 20 March 2023, 23:43

Prince Andrew is attending a royal party in Windsor
Prince Andrew is attending a royal party in Windsor. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Prince Andrew has been accused of "dressing up as a royal for a day" after taking up an invite to go to an event with King Charles.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The prince, who stepped back from public life amid a scandal related to his relationship with disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, will go to the Royal Victorian Order party, wearing his ermine robes.

At the Windsor event, held to celebrate personal loyalty and service to the royal family, the Duke of York will have the chance to mingle with 600 guests, including his brothers the King and Prince Edward.

But critics said Andrew should not be allowed to go after his alleged indiscretions, which he has denied.

Former MP Norman Baker, a serving member of the Privy Council, told the Sun: "Prince Andrew is going to any length possible to worm his way back into public life.

Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew. Picture: Alamy

"The only order he should be given is the order of the boot.

"He is simply being allowed to play dressing up as a royal for the day when really he should be serving a long period of silence.”

Ingrid Seward, of Majesty magazine, said: “He is a member, so they probably couldn’t stop him going even if they wanted to.”

Buckingham Palace did not comment.

It comes after lawyers accused Prince Andrew of engaging in "extreme and outrageous conduct" with Virginia Giuffre as part of the latest court battle involving the royal.

Prince Andrew and Charles will be at the event together
Prince Andrew and Charles will be at the event together. Picture: Getty

The Duke of York is alleged to have had sex with Ms Giuffre three times when she was 17 and became of Jeffrey Epstein.

The latest claims surfaced in a US court after the 63-year-old royal and former friend of Epstein was named in a new case brought against banking giants JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank.

The financial firms stand accused of "facilitating Jeffrey Epstein's sex crimes" by an unnamed woman - referred to as 'Jane Doe', as part of the case taking place in Manhattan, New York.

Last year Prince Andrew settled out of court as part of a lawsuit filed by Ms Giuffre reported to have been worth $12million (£10m).

Read more: Prince Andrew accused of ‘extreme and outrageous conduct’ with Virginia Giuffre in latest US court battle

Read more: Prince Andrew 'demands top role managing Royal estates including Balmoral' - but King tells him 'no chance'

However, the royal continues to assert his innocence in relation to the accusations brought by Giuffre, insisting the payout was not an admission of guilt.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Baroness Casey has published a damning report into the police

Met Police is 'institutionally racist, sexist and homophobic - and must reform or face break-up', scathing report finds

Scotland Yard

Multiple rape cases dropped by Met Police after evidence was lost because of faulty freezers, report finds

Alice Vinten has accused Met Police officers of sharing revenge porn

Met Police officers 'shared revenge porn' and dismissed 99% of rape cases as 'regretful sex', female ex-cop says

Rasmus Paludan has been blocked from entering the UK

Far-right Danish politician who wanted to burn Quran in Yorkshire after 'blasphemy' incident banned from the UK

Alexis McElvoy has resigned after her racist tweet

Tory councillor investigated by police after calling Ian Wright a 'typical black hypocrite' amid Gary Lineker row

Paul Grant has died aged 56

Star Wars actor who played Ewok collapses and dies on London street after 'blowing all his money on drugs and prostitutes'
Kate Forbes and Sir Keir Starmer

SNP frontrunner Kate Forbes rules out Starmer coalition unless constitutional devolution is on the table

The party leadership candidates debated gender recognition reforms

'That's a cop out!': SNP candidates clash over controversial gender recognition reform in LBC hustings

Iain Dale and Kate Forbes

'Am I a sinner?' Iain Dale challenges Kate Forbes on her views about gay rights

Live
Live

LBC's SNP hustings debate as it happened, with candidates going head to head to replace Nicola Sturgeon

France Pensions

French government survives no-confidence votes over pension bill

Elizabeth Debicki and Princess Diana

Royals are "bracing for upset" over The Crown's Diana death scenes - while Prince Harry remains silent on drama

France Pensions

French government survives first no-confidence vote in pensions bill row

XXXTentacion trial

Three men convicted of murder of rapper XXXTentacion

Jeremy Scott

Jeremy Scott leaves Moschino after 10 years at fashion house

Lucille was attacked and killed by dogs at home in Rowley Regis

Man charged after beloved grandmother killed by two dogs who got into her garden through gap in fence

Latest News

See more Latest News

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin

Putin welcomes China’s Xi and hails plan to settle ‘acute crisis’ in Ukraine

Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai

Asylum seeker who stabbed aspiring marine to death received nearly £40,000 in legal aid

The Elgin Marbles

Only 11% of Brits believe that Greece would return the Elgin Marbles after loan, new report claims
Lebanon Airport

Lebanon to construct new terminal at Beirut airport

World's happiest nations revealed

Finland is the world's happiest nation for sixth year running - as Nordic nations dominate while Britain falls
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping talk to each other during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, March 20, 2023. (Russian Presidential Press Office via AP)

China's Xi Jinping visits Moscow to discuss peace in Ukraine as Putin faces international arrest warrant
Mr Johnson's allies say he will be vindicated

Boris Johnson submits defence over claims he misled Parliament over Partygate

A minibus for the Jewish community was overturned in a collision in Antwerp, Belgium.

British driver dies, and 15-year-old in critical condition, after minibus collision in Belgium
Police launched a search party for the schoolgirl on March 11 and found her body the following day in a nearby woodland area.

A 12-year-old German schoolgirl was stabbed 32 times by classmates

Gary Glitter in his mugshot in 2015 (left) and during his successful career in the 1970s (right)

Gary Glitter gets '£15,000 knee operation on the NHS which patients wait months for'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr discusses the impact of Iraq 20 years on

Andrew Marr: We cannot ignore the ghost of Iraq - it reshaped the world order and not in the way the West intended
James and ex-air force caller

Ex-RAF caller tells James O’Brien of horror discovery during service in Iraq

Nick and caller on Iraq war

Emotional former Tank Commander tells Nick Ferrari ‘I lost everything’ in Iraq ‘for what?’

Boris Johnson and Andrew Castle

Andrew Castle: ‘Boris Johnson is finished. It’s over.’

Iraqi expert

Iraq expert says Iraq would be better off under Saddam Hussein

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again is near impossible

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again will be near impossible
Do we value stay-at-home mothers, asks Andrew Castle following Chancellor's childcare reforms

Andrew Castle: 'Women are discriminated against because they have babies - fact'

Student nurses take on 5% pay offer

'The government have played us like a fiddle': a student nurse's take on the five percent pay deal
Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Cressida Dick failings ahead of the Casey report

Ex-senior cop says Cressida Dick 'buried her head in the sand' over state of the Met Police

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit