Prince Andrew 'demands top role managing Royal estates including Balmoral' - but King tells him 'no chance'

Prince Andrew has reportedly been offered Harry and Meghan's Frogmore cottage. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Andrew has been lobbying for the prestigious role of managing the Royal Family's estates, including Queen Elizabeth's beloved Balmoral, but the King has told him 'no chance'.

King Charles has reportedly told the Duke of York that he has to move out of his Royal Lodge in Windsor due to planned budget cuts.

Prince Andrew is thought to have been offered Frogmore Cottage, previously used by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but the 63-year-old has offered to run some of the family's most prestigious estates instead.

His demands come as he tries to rehabilitate his public image and take on more responsibility within the Royal Family.

Prince Andrew wants to 'rehabilitate his image'. Picture: Getty

Prince Andrew wants to manage royal estates, including Balmoral. Picture: Getty

"Andrew is insisting on having a job despite being made to stand down from his duties and now he's being kicked out of his home," a royal source told the The Mirror.

King Charles also told his brother "there is no chance of that happening", according to the source.

It comes after the King's move to evict Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage, which they have not lived in since stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family.

A spokesperson for the pair confirmed the move on Wednesday evening, saying: “We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."

King Charles has informed his family of planned budget cuts. Picture: Getty

Buckingham Palace issued an eviction notice to the Sussexes just 24 hours after the release of Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare, in which he revealed details on royal family fights, how he lost his virginity and his experience taking drugs.

But the feud has since sparked a war between the rest of the royal family's ‘workers and shirkers’, according to the Sun.

Charles' plans are understood to be backed by working royals including Queen Consort Camilla and Prince William and Kate.

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle in New York. Picture: Getty

However, the Sussexes and other non-working royals, including Andrew and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, are believed to be "appalled" by the decision.

An insider told the paper: “There is now a clear dividing line between the working members of the Royal Family and the non-working members like the Yorks and Sussexes.”

Prince Andrew is thought to be resisting a move to the cottage, located in Kensington Gardens, and will instead hope to hold out for a more prestigious property as part of the family's property estate.