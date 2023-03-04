Prince Andrew 'demands top role managing Royal estates including Balmoral' - but King tells him 'no chance'

4 March 2023, 07:46 | Updated: 4 March 2023, 07:56

Prince Andrew has reportedly been offered Harry and Meghan's Frogmore cottage
Prince Andrew has reportedly been offered Harry and Meghan's Frogmore cottage. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Andrew has been lobbying for the prestigious role of managing the Royal Family's estates, including Queen Elizabeth's beloved Balmoral, but the King has told him 'no chance'.

King Charles has reportedly told the Duke of York that he has to move out of his Royal Lodge in Windsor due to planned budget cuts.

Prince Andrew is thought to have been offered Frogmore Cottage, previously used by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but the 63-year-old has offered to run some of the family's most prestigious estates instead.

His demands come as he tries to rehabilitate his public image and take on more responsibility within the Royal Family.

Prince Andrew wants to 'rehabilitate his image'
Prince Andrew wants to 'rehabilitate his image'. Picture: Getty
Prince Andrew wants to manage royal estates, including Balmoral
Prince Andrew wants to manage royal estates, including Balmoral. Picture: Getty

"Andrew is insisting on having a job despite being made to stand down from his duties and now he's being kicked out of his home," a royal source told the The Mirror.

King Charles also told his brother "there is no chance of that happening", according to the source.

Read More: Harry and Meghan's eviction from Frogmore Cottage sparks war between royal 'workers and shirkers'

It comes after the King's move to evict Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage, which they have not lived in since stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family.

A spokesperson for the pair confirmed the move on Wednesday evening, saying: “We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."

King Charles has informed his family of planned budget cuts
King Charles has informed his family of planned budget cuts. Picture: Getty

Buckingham Palace issued an eviction notice to the Sussexes just 24 hours after the release of Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare, in which he revealed details on royal family fights, how he lost his virginity and his experience taking drugs.

But the feud has since sparked a war between the rest of the royal family's ‘workers and shirkers’, according to the Sun.

Charles' plans are understood to be backed by working royals including Queen Consort Camilla and Prince William and Kate.

Read more: Harry and Meghan admit they've been asked to 'vacate' UK residence Frogmore Cottage, with Prince Andrew set to move in

Read more: Meghan Markle appears for first time since Harry released Spare as she promotes vegan coffee brand

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle in New York
Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle in New York. Picture: Getty

However, the Sussexes and other non-working royals, including Andrew and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, are believed to be "appalled" by the decision.

An insider told the paper: “There is now a clear dividing line between the working members of the Royal Family and the non-working members like the Yorks and Sussexes.”

Prince Andrew is thought to be resisting a move to the cottage, located in Kensington Gardens, and will instead hope to hold out for a more prestigious property as part of the family's property estate.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tom Sizemore dies aged 61

Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore dies in sleep weeks after brain aneurysm

Hong Kong Activist Verdict

Hong Kong activists convicted over failure to comply with security law

Obit Tom Sizemore

Actor Tom Sizemore dies after career tarnished by scandals

Celebrity astrologer Russell Grant has admitted he was 'in denial' after being diagnosed with a brain tumour as he praised his "lovely" and "reassuring" neurosurgeon who encouraged him to get the operation he needed.

Astrologer Russell Grant admits he was 'in denial' over brain tumour as he praises 'lovely' and 'reassuring' neurosurgeon
Abortion Pill Pharmacies Explainer

Pharmacy chain will not sell abortion pills in 20 US states

New leaked messages show Matt Hancock (R) frantically scrambling to save his career political career after pictures emerged of his embrace with aide Gina Coladangelo during his time as Health Secretary.

'How bad are the pics?': Leaked messages reveal Matt Hancock's reaction to affair exposé

Reclaiming Bison

US enlists indigenous tribes in bid to conserve bison herds

Biden US Germany

Skin lesion removed from Joe Biden’s chest was cancerous, doctor says

Russia Ukraine War One Year Anniversary

Zelensky tells legal officials that Russia must face court for war crimes

Lifeboats have been despatched to a passenger ferry in the English Channel after a blaze broke out on board.

Lifeboats scrambled to passenger ferry in Channel after blaze breaks out onboard

Lewis and Pritchard glued themselves to the street

Insulate Britain eco-activists jailed for talking about climate crisis in trial, defying judge's orders

Joe Biden has been treated for cancer

US President Joe Biden had cancerous lesion removed last month, White House says

A sold-out baby sensory show featuring drag and burlesque performers has been cancelled following a backlash from parents.

'Baby drag act' cancels sold-out show blaming 'trolling and unfair media coverage' following furious online backlash

Russia Ukraine War

US to supply Ukraine with armoured vehicles that can launch bridges

Indonesia Fuel Depot Fire

17 dead and dozens injured after fire at fuel depot in Indonesian capital

The student lightly scuffed the Quran

Police 'give words of advice' to boy who sent death threats to autistic student who lightly scuffed Quran at school

Latest News

See more Latest News

Murdaugh Killings

US lawyer Murdaugh sentenced to life without parole for killing wife and son

Strikes by thousands of ambulance workers have been suspended after GMB and other unions agreed to further talks with the Government.

Two unions suspend ambulance worker walkouts after ministers agree to pay talks - but another still set to go ahead
Police released CCTV of all three

Robbers break woman's leg in horrific attack as they steal her handbag in South London robbery
A Chelsea fan has been fined for racially abusing Son

Chelsea fan banned for three years after making racist gesture at Tottenham star Son Heung-Min
Achraf Hakimi

Paris St Germain defender Achraf Hakimi faces preliminary rape charges

The group has been torturing captured foxes

'Sickening and appalling': Cops hunt London gang capturing and torturing foxes by setting them on fire
Charlotte Jordan has been fired

Headteacher of top grammar school sacked after sending parents list of striking teachers' names
Greece Train Collision

First funeral takes place after Greece’s worst rail disaster

The block where the mother and daughter lived

Mother and daughter found dead in London council flat 'had not been seen by neighbours for seven months'
Disgraced US lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of murdering his wife and son

Disgraced US lawyer Alex Murdaugh gets life without parole for murdering his wife and son

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jill Rutter on Sue Gray appointment.

Ex-civil servant condemns claims Sue Gray had 'political plot' after her appointment as Labour chief of staff
Patsy Stevenson writes for LBC

Without tougher Met reforms women cannot trust the police and cannot feel safe in London writes Patsy Stevenson
James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions

Partially blind caller on Auriol Grey

Caller stresses danger of cyclists to disabled people after ‘disgusting’ sentence given to partially-blind woman
Nick Ferrari outraged by listener who blames conservatives for Abedi bombings

Furious Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after blaming Manchester Arena attack on the Tories
Andrew Marr asks who has the appetite to reopen the Brexit fight

Who is ready to reopen the Brexit fight, asks Andrew Marr - as Boris Johnson draws battle lines
Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed
'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick likens renting to ‘The Hunger Games’ as landlords face investigation

Shelagh Fogarty hears from Covid intensive care worker

Intensive care doctor reveals horrors of working during Covid, after leaked Matt Hancock texts

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit