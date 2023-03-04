Prince Harry says 'I've always felt different' to rest of Royal Family in televised 'trauma talk'

Harry and Meghan were booted out of Frogmore Cottage this week. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Prince Harry said he has always felt different to the rest of the Royal Family - and that mother Princess Diana was the same.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Duke of Sussex made the comments in a live-streamed interview with author Dr Gabor Mate to promote his explosive memoir Spare.

Harry said: "I certainly have felt throughout my life my younger years I felt slightly different to the rest of my family.

"I felt strange being in this container, and I know that my mum felt the same so it makes sense to me.

"It didn't make sense at the time I felt as though my body was in there, but my head was out and sometimes it was vice versa."

Read more: Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend King Charles's Coronation?

Read more: Harry and Meghan admit they've been asked to 'vacate' UK residence Frogmore Cottage, with Prince Andrew set to move in

Their conversation was accessible at a cost of £17 a head, with the admission price including a hardback copy of the memoir.

Mate, a Canadian-Hungarian specialist in toxic trauma, diagnosed the excommunicated prince with attention deficit disorder (ADD).

The condition, also known as ADHD, can affect concentration levels.

The prince replied: "I definitely don't see myself as a victim."

He added that he hopes that "sharing my story will help some people out there".

It comes within days of Harry and Meghan being asked to leave Frogmore Cottage, their UK residence gifted to the couple by the Queen in 2018.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said on Wednesday evening: “We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."

Buckingham Palace reportedly issued an eviction notice to the couple just days after the release of Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare.