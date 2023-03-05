Harry and Meghan 'to get Prince Andrew's Buckingham Palace apartment' after Frogmore eviction

5 March 2023, 07:51 | Updated: 5 March 2023, 10:34

Prince Harry and Meghan were recently asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage in Windsor
Prince Harry and Meghan were recently asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be offered an olive branch by King Charles in the form of Prince Andrew's old Buckingham Palace apartment after their recent eviction from Frogmore Cottage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly given 'weeks' to leave their British home at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, following the release of Harry's tell-all memoir Spare.

It is believed Prince Andrew, who has been asked to leave his Royal Lodge, was offered the Sussexes' old Windsor home by the King.

In a straight swap, King Charles is reportedly ready to offer his second son the Buckingham Palace apartment as a place to stay when they are back in the UK.

The Sussexes feared staying in accommodation outside of a security-protected Royal estate would have been too dangerous, the Mail reports.

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle in New York
Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle in New York. Picture: Getty
The Sussexes will be offered Prince Andrew's old digs
The Sussexes will be offered Prince Andrew's old digs. Picture: Getty

The eviction of the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes sparked fears the couple would be unable to visit the UK, leaving the King without a relationship with his son or grandchildren.

“It’s not just his son, it’s his grandchildren too,” a source told the Telegraph.

Prince Andrew may have been offered Frogmore Cottage, but the 63-year-old has been 'lobbying' for the prestigious role of managing the Royal Family's estates, including Queen Elizabeth's beloved Balmoral.

"Andrew is insisting on having a job despite being made to stand down from his duties and now he's being kicked out of his home," a royal source told the The Mirror.

King Charles also told his brother "there is no chance of that happening", according to the source.

