Harry and Meghan confirm invite to King Charles' Coronation - but refuse to say if they will attend

5 March 2023, 10:29 | Updated: 5 March 2023, 10:44

King Charles coronation is taking place in May
King Charles coronation is taking place in May. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed they have been invited to King Charles' coronation in May - but have refused to say if they will attend.

The Duke of Sussex previously said he had not made a decision on attending his father's coronation, saying "a lot can happen" between now and then.

It was not clear whether the pair would be invited to the coronation after a series of damaging interviews, Harry's book Spare and their Netflix documentary 'Harry and Meghan'.

But last night it was confirmed they had received "email correspondence" from the King regarding the coronation.

A decision on their attendance, however, was not confirmed by the Sussexes.

It is unclear if the Sussexes will attend
It is unclear if the Sussexes will attend. Picture: Getty

Read More: Harry and Meghan 'to get Prince Andrew's Buckingham Palace apartment' after Frogmore eviction

Read More: Prince Andrew 'demands top role managing Royal estates including Balmoral' - but King tells him 'no chance'

A spokesperson for the Sussexes told the Times they had “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

It comes after the revelation that the Sussexes will be 'offered Prince Andrew's Buckingham Palace apartment' after being evicted from Frogmore Cottage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly given 'weeks' to leave their British home at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, following the release of Harry's tell-all memoir Spare.

It is believed Prince Andrew, who has been asked to leave his Royal Lodge, was offered the Sussexes' old Windsor home by the King.

King Charles' Coronation will take place in May
King Charles' Coronation will take place in May. Picture: Getty

King Charles III will officially be crowned alongside wife Camilla Parker-Bowles on May 6, 2023 and the royal family are preparing themselves for a big weekend of celebrations.

It has been confirmed by the government that the UK will get an extra bank holiday in 2023 to mark the royal occasion.Downing Street has stated it will take place on May 8th, two days after the actual event.

Read more: King Charles III coronation: When is it and will it be a bank holiday?

Read more: Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be attending King Charles's Coronation?

The statement read: "In line with the bank holiday to mark Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation in 1953, this will be an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate."The bank holiday will take place across the United Kingdom."

Not only will there be the coronation event itself at Westminster Abbey but the following day, May 7, will also see the Coronation Concert where some of today's best artists and performers will sing on stage to celebrate the UK's new monarch.

Names including Lionel Richie, Ed Sheeran, the Spice Girls and many more have all floated around so far.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Chris Kaba was fatally shot in the head by a Metropolitan Police officer on September 5

'I need justice for my son': Chris Kaba’s mum and dad say 'huge gap' has been left in their family’s lives

Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman promise to get tough on boat crossings

'Enough is enough': Asylum seekers in small boats to be banned from UK as Sunak vows to end 'immoral' crossings

Hawksbill Sea Turtle

Nations reach accord to protect marine life on high seas

Part of the wreckage of the boat that washed ashore in southern Italy

Athlete who died in shipwreck off Italy ‘left Pakistan to help disabled son’

Prince Harry and Meghan were recently asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage in Windsor

Harry and Meghan 'to get Prince Andrew's Buckingham Palace apartment' after Frogmore eviction

Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie on the ground after derailing in Ohio

Ohio hit by second cargo train derailment in a month

Fares in England and Wales will jump by up to 5.9% on average

Train passengers hit by biggest fare hike in a decade costing commuters hundreds more a year

A man shovels snow off the roof of a store in Crestline, California

Teenage hikers rescued after days stuck in California snowstorm

Chris Rock (Anthony Devlin/AP)

Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap at Oscars in Netflix show

Election 2024 CPAC

Donald Trump vows to ‘finish what we started’ in speech to Republicans

Self-help author Marianne Williamson speaks to the crowd (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Self-help author is first Democrat to challenge Joe Biden for party nomination

Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman promise to get tough on boat crossings

'Enough is enough': Sunak vows to end 'immoral' small boats crossing Channel as home secretary prepares new laws

Greece Train Collision

Court appearance of station master in Greece train crash delayed

Israel Politics

Israelis protest against legal overhaul plans for ninth week

Kylie Minogue has performed at successive Royal concerts

Kylie Minogue snubs King's Coronation concert invite due to rising republican mood in her native Australia

Tunisia Protests

Tunisians march against inflation and president’s squeeze on dissent

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry and Meghan were booted out of Frogmore Cottage this week

Prince Harry says 'I've always felt different' to rest of Royal Family in televised 'trauma talk'
Parts of the UK are set for their coldest day of 2023 so far

New arctic blast to bring coldest day of the year so far with temperatures set to plunge to -4C
Malta summit

Mediterranean countries push for more solidarity in migrant crisis

Thailand cave

Friends and family in Thailand remember boy rescued from cave

Ukrainian APC

Civilians flee embattled city as Ukrainian pullout looms

Indonesia Fuel Depot Fire

Search for survivors following deadly Indonesia fuel depot fire

The planes were scrambled from RAF Coningsby

Supersonic RAF jets scrambled to escort plane which lost contact, causing sonic boom heard across central England
The man was stopped and search by police after his "suspicious attitude"

Shocking moment Brit is caught at airport with '23 kilos of cocaine stashed inside his suitcase'
Rafael Mariano Grossi

UN nuclear head meets with Iranian leaders amid enrichment concerns

Boris Johnson will give evidence to the Privileges Committee on March 20

Boris Johnson could face by-election after top MPs say Covid rule breaches would have been 'obvious' to former PM

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jill Rutter on Sue Gray appointment.

Ex-civil servant condemns claims Sue Gray had 'political plot' after her appointment as Labour chief of staff
Patsy Stevenson writes for LBC

Without tougher Met reforms women cannot trust the police and cannot feel safe in London writes Patsy Stevenson
James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions

Partially blind caller on Auriol Grey

Caller stresses danger of cyclists to disabled people after ‘disgusting’ sentence given to partially-blind woman
Nick Ferrari outraged by listener who blames conservatives for Abedi bombings

Furious Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after blaming Manchester Arena attack on the Tories
Andrew Marr asks who has the appetite to reopen the Brexit fight

Who is ready to reopen the Brexit fight, asks Andrew Marr - as Boris Johnson draws battle lines
Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed
'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick likens renting to ‘The Hunger Games’ as landlords face investigation

Shelagh Fogarty hears from Covid intensive care worker

Intensive care doctor reveals horrors of working during Covid, after leaked Matt Hancock texts

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit