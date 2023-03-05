Harry and Meghan confirm invite to King Charles' Coronation - but refuse to say if they will attend

King Charles coronation is taking place in May. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed they have been invited to King Charles' coronation in May - but have refused to say if they will attend.

The Duke of Sussex previously said he had not made a decision on attending his father's coronation, saying "a lot can happen" between now and then.

It was not clear whether the pair would be invited to the coronation after a series of damaging interviews, Harry's book Spare and their Netflix documentary 'Harry and Meghan'.

But last night it was confirmed they had received "email correspondence" from the King regarding the coronation.

A decision on their attendance, however, was not confirmed by the Sussexes.

It is unclear if the Sussexes will attend. Picture: Getty

Read More: Harry and Meghan 'to get Prince Andrew's Buckingham Palace apartment' after Frogmore eviction

Read More: Prince Andrew 'demands top role managing Royal estates including Balmoral' - but King tells him 'no chance'

A spokesperson for the Sussexes told the Times they had “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

It comes after the revelation that the Sussexes will be 'offered Prince Andrew's Buckingham Palace apartment' after being evicted from Frogmore Cottage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly given 'weeks' to leave their British home at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, following the release of Harry's tell-all memoir Spare.

It is believed Prince Andrew, who has been asked to leave his Royal Lodge, was offered the Sussexes' old Windsor home by the King.

King Charles' Coronation will take place in May. Picture: Getty

King Charles III will officially be crowned alongside wife Camilla Parker-Bowles on May 6, 2023 and the royal family are preparing themselves for a big weekend of celebrations.

It has been confirmed by the government that the UK will get an extra bank holiday in 2023 to mark the royal occasion.Downing Street has stated it will take place on May 8th, two days after the actual event.

Read more: King Charles III coronation: When is it and will it be a bank holiday?

Read more: Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be attending King Charles's Coronation?

The statement read: "In line with the bank holiday to mark Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation in 1953, this will be an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate."The bank holiday will take place across the United Kingdom."

Not only will there be the coronation event itself at Westminster Abbey but the following day, May 7, will also see the Coronation Concert where some of today's best artists and performers will sing on stage to celebrate the UK's new monarch.

Names including Lionel Richie, Ed Sheeran, the Spice Girls and many more have all floated around so far.