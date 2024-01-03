Grandfather of Harry Pitman says family is 'in a daze' since teen stabbed to death on Primrose Hill on New Year's Eve

Police and paramedics were called to Primrose Hill in north London at about 11.40pm where they found Harry. Picture: Met Police, Alamy

By Kit Heren

The grandfather of Harry Pitman, the teenage boy killed on Primrose Hill 20 minutes before the end of the year, has said his death has left the whole family in a daze.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Derek Pitman described the moment Harry's father Neil told him about the shocking news, and said he had been worried about knife crime even before his grandson had been killed.

He said: "We got a text from Harry's dad saying Happy New Year and then about half past 12 he rang us again.

"He was just saying "no, no, no it can't be true" over and over and then he said Harry's been stabbed. He's dead," he told the Telegraph.

Mr Pitman and his wife Pearl went to the family home as quickly as possible to console them.

He told the Times: "When we arrived, Neil was in tears and said he had been texting Harry to wish him happy new year and he said he had been confused as to why he couldn't get hold of him.

"Harry's dinner was waiting for him, laid out on the table, with his mother unable to stop crying, repeatedly saying 'he hasn't had his dinner'."

Harry Pitman . Picture: Metropolitan Police

It came as Harry’s mother, Amanda Woolveridge, 37, was joined by eldest daughter Tayla, 19, son Patrick, 18, and her brother, Terry at a vigil for Harry in north London on Tuesday night.

The three came to Downhills Park, around 200 yards from their home in Tottenham.

Harry was an avid Tottenham Hotspur fan and those gathered at the vigil chanted the Spurs song slowly swaying their phones with torches switched on.

One man in attendance shouted: "That was for you, Harry".

Harry's maternal grandfather also shared his fear that Harry may have been targeted because of his 6ft 3in stature.

Read more: Shocking footage captures moment student, 23, drives at fiance repeatedly before killing him after losing temper

Read more: New Ofsted boss says it could be 'more empathetic' as inspections pause after headteacher's suicide

Those gathered at the vigil chanted the Spurs song, whilst slowly swaying their phones with torches switched on. Picture: Alamy

Earlier on in the day at 3.30pm, friends of Harry met at a five-a-side football and basketball court, carrying flowers and balloons.

At around 5pm, balloons were released into the sky.

Police and paramedics were called to Primrose Hill in north London at about 11.40pm where they found Harry. Picture: Alamy

The teenager had ambitions to join the Army, following in his grandfather’s footsteps, who served in the Second World War.

Harry, 16, was stabbed to death on Primrose Hill whilst waiting to watch the New Year’s Eve firework display.

Police and paramedics were called to Primrose Hill in north London at about 11.40pm where they found Harry. He was pronounced dead just before midnight.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the Met said.

He has now been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Harry is said to have been stabbed after an altercation.

Harry was described a "handsome" boy. Picture: Met Police

Harry's sister Tayla said: "It doesn’t seem real", adding: "I keep on expecting him to come through the front door."

"His dinner is still in the oven, Mum can’t bring herself to remove it."

Tayla said: "He was the middle child of five. He has a four-year-old brother and a five-year-old sister. We haven’t told them what’s happened yet, we don’t know how to.

"Harry was my baby brother, he was the most handsome boy you could ever meet.

"Harry could be mischievous and cheeky and he could really wind me up at times. But he didn’t have a bad bone in his body. He always stood up for what is right."

Meanwhile, one witness claimed that New Year's Eve revellers kept partying even though Harry lay dying nearby.

The woman, called Maissa, posted on a London crime Facebook group that "it was a painful thing."

She said: "I do not think I will forget what happened for the rest of my life."

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder but has now been released on bail pending further inquiries. Picture: Alamy

Maissa added: "The poor person was dying and people were celebrating as if the child was an animal.

"I am now in a state of shock from the ugliness of what I saw . . . could not stay there or celebrate.”

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan said: "A dedicated team of detectives are working hard to establish the events that led to such a senseless act of violence."