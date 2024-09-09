King Charles ‘losing patience’ with Prince Andrew in row over Royal Lodge

King Charles is said to be ‘losing patience’ with Prince Andrew over his continued refusal to leave Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Charles, 75, wants Andrew to move to other accommodation after stepping down from official Royal duties five years ago.

But Andrew, 64, insists on staying in the mansion.

According to the Times, Charles’s patience is reaching its limit and there are only ‘two possible options’ for Andrew.

He either needs to become financially independent and pay for his own expenses to cover the security and maintenance of the home, or he needs to move to ‘more suitable accommodation,’ according to sources close to the King.

It was reported last month that the Duke was given an Autumn deadline to leave Royal Lodge.

Andrew signed a 75-year lease with the Crown Estate when he moved in in 2003, on condition of making a £1m down payment and paying £260,000-a-year in rent.

He is guarded by a security team which costs an estimated £3m a year funded from the King’s private wealth.

However the contract - for a ten-strong security detail, runs out in the autumn and is not expected to be renewed.

According to the Times, the King would be happy to continue to support Andrew at Frogmore Cottage.

A source told the paper: “It is now two years into the King’s reign and he wants the matter settled.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.