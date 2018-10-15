CCTV: Man Knocked Unconscious In Attack Outside London Pub

15 October 2018, 16:20

Police have released CCTV of the moment a man was knocked unconscious after being attacked outside an east London pub.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, suffered serious head injuries in the assault in Station Parade, Barking on 6th April.

As he fell to the floor, the victim hit his head on the pavement, sustaining a fractured skull and bleed to the brain.

He has since been released from hospital but still suffers a number of side effects, police say.

CCTV show the victim lying on the floor after being attacked
CCTV show the victim lying on the floor after being attacked. Picture: Met Police

No arrests have been made and police are now appealing for the public’s help.

The suspect is described as of Eastern European appearance in his mid-20s.

This is the man police are now searching for
This is the man police are now searching for. Picture: Met Police

He is around 5ft 5in tall, and with short, dark-coloured hair.

He was wearing a bomber-style jacket with light-coloured arms, a grey zip-up top, blue jeans and black trainers.

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

CCTV show the victim lying on the floor after being attacked

CCTV: Man Knocked Unconscious In Attack Outside London Pub

6 hours ago

Meghan and Harry 'very pleased' to be expecting first child

14 hours ago

Some of the men police are hunting after violence broke out at a Free Tommy Robinson protest

Police Hunt 17 People For "Serious Disorder" Following Tommy Robinson Protest

1 day ago

Central London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

Brexit: What Is The Irish Border Problem?

12 hours ago

Dr David Wearing

Academic Perfectly Explains Saudi Arabia-UK Relations

2 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

How London's Skyline Looks In The Snow

How Britain's Best-Loved Landmarks Look In The Snow

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016