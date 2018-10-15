CCTV: Man Knocked Unconscious In Attack Outside London Pub

Police have released CCTV of the moment a man was knocked unconscious after being attacked outside an east London pub.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, suffered serious head injuries in the assault in Station Parade, Barking on 6th April.

As he fell to the floor, the victim hit his head on the pavement, sustaining a fractured skull and bleed to the brain.

He has since been released from hospital but still suffers a number of side effects, police say.

CCTV show the victim lying on the floor after being attacked. Picture: Met Police

No arrests have been made and police are now appealing for the public’s help.

The suspect is described as of Eastern European appearance in his mid-20s.

This is the man police are now searching for. Picture: Met Police

He is around 5ft 5in tall, and with short, dark-coloured hair.

He was wearing a bomber-style jacket with light-coloured arms, a grey zip-up top, blue jeans and black trainers.