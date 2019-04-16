Extinction Rebellion: Police Warning As Climate Protesters Plan Tube Chaos

Police are warning Londoners to check before they travel on Wednesday as climate protesters threaten to bring the London Underground to a standstill.

Demonstrators from the Extinction Rebellion group caused another day of disruption across the capital on Tuesday.

The group are staging days of protests calling for action on climate change.

Scotland Yard said 209 people had been arrested, with 89 of those detained at Waterloo Bridge.

Now, demonstrators say they will “non-violently disrupt Tube services” on Wednesday “to highlight the emergency of ecological collapse”.

Protesters have brought London to a standstill for the second day running. Picture: PA

“The disruption is necessary to protect lives in the long term. Not just ours, but our children’s and grandchildren’s,” a statement on Extinction Rebellion’s website read.

“Participants will peacefully break the law in order to stop the Tube and then will wait to be arrested.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was "extremely concerned" about their plans.

“Targeting public transport in this way would only damage the cause of all of us who want to tackle climate change,” Mr Khan said.

Chief superintendent Colin Wingrove told LBC Londoners should check before they travel.

“There is policing plan in place which British Transport Police are working with us and Transport for London,” he said.

“My message would be check your journey. The plan will be to minimise the disruption caused.

“Transport for London and the British Transport Police are working really hard with us to achieve that so people can about their daily lives.”