Man charged with arson after bus set on fire in Leeds riots over children allegedly removed from local family

A burnt out car in the Leeds suburb of Harehills, after vehicles were set on fire and a police car was overturned as residents were warned to stay home following an outbreak of disorder on Thursday evening. Picture date: Friday July 19, 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

A man has been charged with arson and violent disorder after a bus was set on fire in the Leeds riots on Thursday night.

Iustin Dobre, 37, was charged following the incident in Harehills and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Monday, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers arrested another five people on suspicion of violent disorder on Saturday. They remain in police custody.

Protests broke out on Thursday after after social services allegedly removed four children from a family in the Harehills neighbourhood.

Police went to assist social workers dealing with the child protection issue before chaos ensued.

A police car was overturned, officers were pelted with rocks and bottles, and residents were told to stay indoors.

A burnt out car in the Leeds suburb of Harehills following the riots. Picture: Alamy

Demonstrations in Leeds continued on Friday night with videos on social media show hundreds of people holding signs and chanting "bring the kids back".

However, events on Friday were more contained with a vigil being held in Harehills, which police said "passed off peacefully".

Despite this, police said a woman was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence before being released and given a conditional caution.

This comes as the Green Party councillor for Harehills slammed Nigel Farage after he suggested the disorder was the "politics of the sub-continent".

As events unfolded, the Reform UK leader posted on X: "The politics of the subcontinent are currently playing out on the streets of Leeds. Don't say I didn't warn you."

Mr Farage posted on X that 'the politics of the subcontinent are currently playing out'. Picture: Alamy

Mothin Ali, Green Party councillor for Gipton and Harehills ward, said: "Farage is in America commenting about a community he knows nothing about.

"As he has done time and time again he seeks to use tensions to further societal division for his own political gain.

"I ask him politely, to leave us alone as we undertake the work needed to bring our community back together."

The father of the children is said to be on 'hunger strike' until they are returned.

"The mother and father are refusing to eat until they get their children back. We are fully supporting them," Stefania Banu, a local community leader, claimed to the Mirror.

"We believe it was an injustice that can be rectified by the authorities if they revise the case. Which they have promised to do."

The family in question are members of the Romani community.

Images from the second night of protests showed locals in tense discussions with the police, with locals claiming that they feel "persecuted" by police.

Harehills, an inner-city neighbourhood, descended into chaos from around 5pm on Thursday evening, with a bus set on fire and a police car flipped over.

On Friday afternoon, it was confirmed "several" people had been arrested and "further arrests will be made over the next few days", West Yorkshire Police said. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper condemned the riots on Friday.

Crowds were said to have gathered again on Friday night.

Clean up begins in Leeds after riot

Leeds City Council said on Friday: "We are asking all communities to remain calm and to ensure that we do not see further disturbances such as those witnessed last night, which brought fear and upset to communities in Harehills.

"Local people are devastated by what happened, and we want to ensure there is no repeat of the distressing scenes we saw. Such actions will have a long lasting and harmful impact on our community. The Romanian and Roma community have played a fantastic role in the community and have contributed much to the diversity and richness of the Harehills.

"We want this work to continue, and develop further work that makes Harehills an even better place to work and live. The events of last night will not help our community or the family.

"We need to work together with the authorities to ensure that best outcomes for the community, and to ensure our voices are heard at the highest level so we can avoid such scenarios in the future."

Images shared on social media showed the scale of the disturbance, with residents asked to stay at home amid fears for their safety.

Footage showed locals lifting up a police car and flipping it over while other videos showed people kicking the windows of the car as it lay on it side.

Later videos showed people setting fire to a double-decker bus and hurling what appeared to be fridges into a makeshift bonfire in the middle of the street.

A No10 spokesperson said: "He would echo that the scenes that we saw last night were shocking and disgraceful. And disorder of this nature has no place in our society.

"That's why he would like to thank West Yorkshire Police and the emergency services for their swift support.

"And the police have our full support in carrying out their investigations and taking the strongest possible action against perpetrators and keep the public safe.

Destroyed bus after being set on fire during Leeds riot

She continued: "The police have discouraged people from speculating on the cause of the disorder.

"And the Prime Minister would also urge people to follow this advice.

"But certainly, as the home secretary I think also outlined this morning, local partners and councillors will be working very closely with the community today to provide support and reassurance in light of the shocking scenes that we saw last night and prevent further disturbances."

Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

Clean-up has begun after riots swept through a Leeds neighbourhood on Thursday evening, with a bus destroyed after being set on fire and a police car overturned.

People in the area appeared shocked at what had happened while others turned up and began shouting at officers.

It comes after Home Secretary Yvette Cooper condemned the "shocking" riot.

Ms Cooper, who also represents a West Yorkshire constituency, said she was "appalled" by it, adding that "disorder of this nature has no place in our society."

She said in a statement on Friday: "The scenes of criminality and disorder in Leeds last night were disgraceful, including attacks on police vehicles and public transport, and will have been very distressing for local residents.

"Those responsible must face the full force of the law and West Yorkshire Police have my support in pursuing the perpetrators and taking the strongest possible action against them.

"Local partners are meeting this morning and the police, the Mayor and local councillors will be working closely with the community to provide support and reassurance and prevent further disturbances.

"Where there are incidents of disorder or unrest in communities, there is a responsibility on everyone to support the local agencies and residents who are working to resolve problems and prevent escalation.

"They have my support in their local work to provide a calm and firm response."

Leeds riot wreckage continues to burn into Friday morning

One clip caught large crowds of people hurling debris at police officers and their riot vans, and cheering as they drove off.

All the while, hundreds of people looked on, with many filming the scenes on their phones.

It is not currently clear what caused the riot, although there were reports of an incident with social services workers. Officers said that no one had been injured.

Many of the groups appeared to have dispersed by around midnight on Thursday.

Salma Arif, a local councillor, asked people to avoid the area "if at all possible" earlier on Thursday evening.

"We are asking everybody in the area please stay at home at this moment in time," she added.

An update from West Yorkshire Police on Friday said: "Police are continuing to attend to a serious disorder incident in the Harehills area this evening.

"A large number of public order officers have been deployed to the location in what remains an ongoing incident.

"We wish to reassure residents we are responding to the disorder incidents which have taken place, and that appropriate specialist public order resources are attending.

"Officers are also reviewing footage which has circulated on social media showing offending.

"All criminal offences, including damage to vehicles from fire, will be fully investigated by detectives from Leeds CID and the force’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

"We want to make it very clear that the full weight of the law will be brought against those responsible.

"Police can also confirm that no-one has so far been reported to have been hurt in the disorder and police are treating the matter as a serious public order incident.

"Residents who have perhaps gathered to observe the incidents are asked to keep away from the disorder while officers manage the incident.

Yvette Cooper condemned the riot. Picture: Alamy

"We would strongly discourage residents from speculating on the cause of this disorder which we believe has been instigated by a criminal minority intent on disrupting community relations.

"Officers are aware of incorrect information circulating on social media suggesting persons potentially responsible.

"Members of the public who have reported incidents so far are thanked for their reports and we want to encourage people to contact us with information and footage of offenders.

"A specialised website will be set up to allow these reports to be made will be set up and further details regarding this on this will follow.

"Finally, we wish to thank members of communities who are working to reassure residents and calm the situation."

West Yorkshire Fire said “it was not safe enough” for their crews to put out the fires.

"At around 18:00 yesterday (18 July), we were called upon to assist West Yorkshire Police in response to antisocial activities in the Harehills area of Leeds," they said.

"During the course of the evening, two fires were ignited. After evaluating the situation and considering the potential danger to our fire crews, it was determined that it was not safe to put out the fires.

"We are grateful for the efforts of local community leaders who intervened, enabling us to safely extinguish the fires just after midnight.

"We want to assure the public that we were ready to respond promptly if lives or homes were in danger."

Update: message from Cllr Salma Arif & Inspector Nicholls.



Cllrs are aware of an on-going incident in Harehills.



The riots received widespread condemnation among Ms Cooper's fellow politicians.

Richard Burgon, MP for Leeds East, said: "I am on my way back to Leeds from Parliament and am in touch with the police and concerned residents about the on-going incident in Harehills.

"The police say no injuries have been reported but are advising people to avoid the area at the moment if possible."

West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin said: "I am absolutely appalled by the violent and thoughtless actions witnessed in Harehills last night.

"Such criminal behaviour will not be tolerated and I am in touch with West Yorkshire Police for regular updates on the progress of their investigation.

"I would urge everyone to refrain from speculation on social media and if members of the public believe they have footage of criminal behaviour, I would ask for this to be passed on to the police.

"I am relieved that nobody was seriously hurt in this incident - we will provide any support we can to the people of Harehills following the violence perpetrated in their community."

A spokesperson for First Bus in Leeds said: "Two of our vehicles have been caught up in the public disorder in the Harehills area of Leeds this evening (Thursday 18 November).

"A team from our depot was quickly at the scene to provide support to our drivers and customers.

"We can confirm that both drivers are unhurt and we have no reports of injuries to passengers.

"One of our vehicles has been set on fire but was empty as the customers had earlier been transferred to another bus together with the driver.

"All services are being diverted from this area of Harehills for the safety of our staff and customers. We will follow the advice of the police in deciding when normal routes will resume and update customers as soon as we can."