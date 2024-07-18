Chaos in Leeds as police car overturned in riot, with locals told to stay home amid serious disorder

A police car was overturned in the disturbance. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A residential street descended into chaos in Leeds today with a police car turned over and locals asked to stay at home amid fears for their safety.

Images shared on social media showed the scale of the disturbance, which took place in the Harehills neighbourhood at around 5pm.

It is not currently clear what caused the riot, although there were reports of an incident with social services workers.

Officers have said that no one had been injured.

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE; Serious Public Disorder in Harehills in Leeds; police vehicles attacked & overturned; absolute MAYHEM & MADNESS👇🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️pic.twitter.com/ONA5xeHcqr — Norman Brennan (@NormanBrennan) July 18, 2024

Salma Arif, a local councillor, asked people to avoid the area "if at all possible".

"We are asking everybody in the area please stay at home at this moment in time," she added.

Police said: "At 5pm today (Thursday), police were called to an ongoing incident at an address in Luxor Street, Harehills.

"Officers attended and found an ongoing disturbance which involved some agency workers and some children.

"More people started to attend the location and a decision was made to remove the agency workers and the children to a safe place.

Update: message from Cllr Salma Arif & Inspector Nicholls.



Cllrs are aware of an on-going incident in Harehills.



Please avoid the area if at all possible. pic.twitter.com/6jMX56kalS — Salma Arif (@CllrSalmaArif) July 18, 2024

"A crowd started to gather and more officers were requested to attend the area, where some pockets of disorder were occurring.

"More officers have been deployed to the area to assist with the management of this incident. Some road closures are also being implemented and people are advised to avoid the area at this time.

"No injuries have been reported and enquiries are ongoing at the scene."