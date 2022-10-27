'Monster' man jailed for murdering baby who was found dead with 19 injuries to head and neck, as well as to his genitals

Hunter McGleenon was murdered by Sharyar Ali. Picture: PSNI

By Kit Heren

A man who murdered a baby who was found dead with 19 injuries to his head and neck has been jailed for 13 years.

Sharyar Ali was supposed to be looking after Hunter McGleenon, of Monaghan in Northern Ireland on November 26 2019, while the baby's mother visited her dying grandmother.

But Ali then drove around several phone shops and casinos in Monaghan and Louth, leaving 11-month-old Hunter in the car, Newry Crown Court heard.

At some point Hunter suffered blunt force trauma to his head, bruising to his body, and significant internal injuries. He was also found with injuries to his genitals.

Hunter McGleenon. Picture: PSNI

Ali said the baby was killed by falling off a sofa onto a concrete floor, but the judge dismissed this, telling him that he had "still not offered a credible explanation" for Hunter's death.

When Ali arrived at the mother Nicole's house the next day, he told her that Hunter was not breathing. Hunter was confirmed dead by Craigavon Hospital later that day.

Ali, who is originally from Pakistan, pleaded guilty to murdering Hunter.

Hunter McGleenon. Picture: PSNI

The judge told Ali: "Your conduct with his care was extremely reckless. You went about your business with mobile phones and went to casinos. You left Hunter in the car."

Medical evidence confirmed bruising to several parts of Hunter's body and significant internal injuries caused by trauma.

"They were not caused by Hunter falling off a settee. Death was caused by trauma to the head. You have still not offered a credible explanation for the injuries," the judge added.

Hunter McGleenon. Picture: PSNI

"You had a responsibility for Hunter that day. His mother had a difficulty and you agreed to look after him.

"There may have been a sofa incident, I don't know. But it's clear that at some stage you lost control."

Hunter McGleenon. Picture: PSNI

Coleen McGleenon, Hunter’s aunt, speaking on behalf of her family, called Ali a "monster who murdered a defenceless baby".

She added that he "will, at some point, get to go on to live his life whilst we will continue to grieve and struggle with ours.

“No amount of time will make up for what our family have lost - not being able to see baby Hunter take his first steps, say his first words, celebrate his first birthday, or grow and develop in life.

“We have been robbed of life's precious gift. That monster has taken everything from us.

"We love and miss you Hunter, more than any words could say."

