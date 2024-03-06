Mother, 33, charged with murder of Shay King, 10, in Rowley Regis

6 March 2024, 10:32 | Updated: 6 March 2024, 10:39

Jaskirat Kaur, 33, has been charged with the murder of her 10-year-old daughter, Shay King
Jaskirat Kaur, 33, has been charged with the murder of her 10-year-old daughter, Shay King. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Asher McShane

A mother has been charged with murdering her 10-year-old daughter at a home in the West Midlands.

Jaskirat Kaur, 33, has been charged with the murder of her 10-year-old daughter, Shay King, in Rowley Regis, West Midlands Police said.

Kaur will appear before Wolverhampton magistrates today.

Shay was found injured at an address in Robin Close at around 12.10pm on Monday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cordon remains in place at the property while enquiries continue. A post-mortem will be held in due course to establish the cause of death.

Tributes have been paid to Shay, 10, after her death
Tributes have been paid to Shay, 10, after her death. Picture: West Midlands Police

Det Insp Dan Jarratt said: "Our thoughts remain with Shay’s family and friends. Her tragic death has had a profound impact on those who knew her as well as the wider community.“We ask that they are left to grieve in private as our enquiries continue.”

Tributes were paid to the ‘bright and fun-loving’ girl yesterday.

One card read "You will be soo missed by everyone, rest easy princess" while another said "Shay you will be forever missed and always in our thoughts."

Paying tribute to the young girl, Brickhouse Primary School, where she attended, said in a statement: “Our school is deeply saddened by the tragic death of one of our children. 

“Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all, and she will be very sadly missed by everyone. 

“School is the heart of the community and we have already begun working with our children and staff to support them following this devastating news."

The headteacher also said: “This is obviously going to be a really difficult time for the children and the local community, as we all come to terms with this devastating news.

“I know we are all devastated by this news but I know we will get through this difficult time together.”

Local residents gathered at the estate on Tuesday as the released balloons in tribute to the young girl.

The schoolgirl had reportedly been in care until just days before her death, local residents claimed.

She had been spotted playing with other kids on the estate on Sunday evening just hours before police were called to the property.

