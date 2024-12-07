Two dead as fallen trees crush cars while Storm Darragh batters Britain with 93mph winds

Two people are dead after their cars were crushed by falling trees as Storm Darragh brought 93mph winds to Britain. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Two people are dead after their cars were crushed by falling trees as Storm Darragh brought 93mph winds to Britain.

Wind warnings remain in place in many areas of the UK into Sunday - after millions were warned to stay indoor and thousands left without power on Saturday.

Two men were killed on Saturday in Lancashire and the West Midlands.

A man inside a car was crushed to death by a tree in Erdington just after 3pm today.

Sergeant Benjamin Parsons of West Midlands Police said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family at this time, and his next of kin have been informed".

Earlier in the day, a man in his 40s became the first victim of Storm Darragh after tree fell onto his van in Lincolnshire.

A man has died after his car was hit by a falling tree during strong Storm Darragh winds on Sutton Road at the junction of Silver Birch Road in the Erdington area. Picture: Alamy

On Friday, the government's "risk to life" alert saw phones triggered across parts of the England and Wales, with the rare red alert coming into effect at 1am on Saturday.

It is the largest ever use of the warning system, with the alert urging residents to avoid driving and to "stay indoors if you can".

Winds bring a high risk of flying debris and falling trees, leaving many Christmas events and football matches cancelled or postponed across parts of the UK.

The Met Office confirmed that gusts of up to 93mph had been recorded in Capel Curig in North Wales and Aberdaron on the Llyn Peninsula overnight. Gusts of between 72-78mph were recorded along the coasts of Wales and Northern Ireland.