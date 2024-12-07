Trump says US should not get involved in Syrian civil war as rebels look set to take Damascus from Assad

7 December 2024, 20:08

Incoming president Donald Trump has vowed that the US will not get involved with the Syrian civil war as rebel groups look set to take the capital city Damascus.
Incoming president Donald Trump has vowed that the US will not get involved with the Syrian civil war as rebel groups look set to take the capital city Damascus. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Incoming president Donald Trump has vowed that the US will not get involved with the Syrian civil war as rebel groups look set to take the capital city Damascus.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The President-elect said on X: "Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!"

While Trump was in Paris for the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, he made the statement online before a trilateral meeting with Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read More: Syrian insurgents 'reach suburbs of Damascus' as statue of Assad's father toppled rebels

Read More: Israel and Hezbollah trade fire as Trump warns of 'hell to pay' if October 7 hostages are not released

Mr Trump added: "Russia, because they are so tied up in Ukraine, and with the loss there of over 600,000 soldiers, seems incapable of stopping this literal march through Syria, a country they have protected for years.

"This is where former President Obama refused to honor his commitment of protecting the RED LINE IN THE SAND, and all hell broke out, with Russia stepping in.

Paris, France. 07th Dec, 2024. US President Elect, Donald Trump attends the welcome ceremony at official reopening ceremony of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris
Paris, France. 07th Dec, 2024. US President Elect, Donald Trump attends the welcome ceremony at official reopening ceremony of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. Picture: Alamy

"But now they are, like possibly Assad himself, being forced out, and it may actually be the best thing that can happen to them. There was never much of a benefit in Syria for Russia, other than to make Obama look really stupid".

Syrian opposition activists and a rebel commander say insurgents reached the suburbs of the capital on Saturday.

Protesters were seen to bring down a statue of the late father of Syria's president in the main square of a suburb, a few miles from the centre of the capital.

The rebels form part of a rapidly moving offensive that has seen them take over some of Syria's largest cities, opposition activists and a rebel commander said.

The group has called for the downfall of Mr Assad and headed to government buildings in the heavily policed area of the city.

Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said insurgents are now active in the Damascus suburbs of Maadamiyah, Jaramana and Daraya.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Trump, Macron and Zelensky

World’s a little crazy now, we’ll talk about that – Trump tells Macron

Steve Mensch's crashed plane lying upside down

President of Tyler Perry’s film studios dies in plane crash

A Syrian rebel holding a rocket launcher

UN special envoy calls for orderly transition as insurgents reach Damascus

Spectators viewing the reopening of Notre Dame

World leaders gather to celebrate reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral

The facade of the famous cathedral

Notre Dame reopens its doors in rare symbol of global unity

The inside of Notre Dame Cathedral

Bishop’s three knocks signify reopening of Notre Dame five years after blaze

An election official in Ghana counting ballots

Polls close in election considered important test for African democracy

Prince William has joined incoming US President Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris as the iconic site reopens five years after a devastating fire.

Prince William and Donald Trump meet at Notre Dame as fire-ravaged cathedral reopens

Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky meeting

Trump meets Zelensky as he arrives in Paris for Notre Dame reopening

Side profile view of Pope Francis

Pope Francis spotted with a bruise as he appoints new cardinals

Firefighters at the scene of the blast

Three dead after explosion devastates apartment block in Dutch city

File photo dated 21-09-2024 of West Ham United's Michail Antonio. West Ham forward Michail Antonio has been involved in a road traffic accident, the Premier League club have confirmed. Issue date: Saturday December 7, 2024.

West Ham striker Michail Antonio 'in hospital but stable' after he was in road traffic accident

An image of Syrian President Bashar Assad, riddled with bullets, is seen on the facade of the provincial government office in the aftermath of the opposition’s takeover of Hama

Insurgents have reached suburbs of Damascus, Syrian opposition says

Syrian insurgents 'reach suburbs of Damascus' as statue of Assad's father toppled rebels

Syrian insurgents 'reach suburbs of Damascus' as statue of Assad's father toppled rebels

Palestinian girls struggle to reach for food at a distribution centre in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip

Israeli strikes continue in Gaza as neighbours close borders with Syria

Calin Georgescu holds up his hand

Romanian prosecutors conduct raids linked to funding of Georgescu campaign

Latest News

See more Latest News

Storm Darragh's destruction: Winds of 93mph lash UK leaving thousands without power as gales claims first victim

Storm Darragh's destruction: Winds of 93mph lash UK leaving thousands without power - as gales claim first victim
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean President Yoon’s impeachment vote fails after ruling party boycott

Storm Darragh claims first victim as man in his 40s dies after tree falls onto van on dual carriageway

Storm Darragh claims first victim as man in his 40s dies after tree falls onto van on dual carriageway
Ilford East London suburban station & TFL signage take over Metro commuter train services to Liverpool Street ready for Crossrail Elizabeth line UK

Elizabeth Line worker, 61, dies after suffering serious head injuries in 'unprovoked' station attack
Motion to impeach South Korean President Yoon fails after leader imposes martial law

Motion to impeach South Korean President Yoon fails after leader imposes martial law

Protesters stage a rally demanding South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment

South Korean President’s impeachment less likely as top party boycotts vote

Dutch police hunt speeding car seen driving away from explosion that destroyed Dutch apartment building

One dead and four seriously injured after explosion destroys Dutch apartment building - as police hunt speeding car
Ambulance paramedics provide first aid to a man injured by a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia

Ukraine confirms Danish delivery of F-16s as Zelensky seeks support in Paris

Jason and Roxanne Carrion, from New York, dress up as Rocky and Adrian

Philadelphia stages Rocky and Adrian lookalike contest

Backpack found in Central Park as FBI offers $50K reward in hunt assassin who gunned down Healthcare CEO

Backpack found in Central Park as FBI offers $50K reward in hunt assassin who gunned down Healthcare CEO

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The 6-year-old prince left a sweet message for his grandparents.

Prince Louis leaves touching tribute to grandparents at Christmas carol service

Kate has spoken of her cancer struggles at the carol service

'I didn't know what the year had in store': Kate tells of cancer struggle as she hosts Westminster Abbey carol service
Kate is taking part in the Christmas carol service

Kate holds Westminster Abbey carol service with cancer patients as William speaks of ‘those who walked in darkness’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News