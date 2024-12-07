Syrian insurgents 'reach suburbs of Damascus' as statue of Assad's father toppled rebels

Rebel insurgents have reached the suburbs of the Syrian capital, Damascus - as the Syrian government's grip on power comes under threat.

Syrian opposition activists and a rebel commander say insurgents reached the suburbs of the capital on Saturday.

Protesters were seen to bring down a statue of the late father of Syria's president in the main square of a suburb, a few miles from the centre of the capital.

The rebels form part of a rapidly moving offensive that has seen them take over some of Syria's largest cities, opposition activists and a rebel commander said.

The group has called for the downfall of Mr Assad and headed to government buildings in the heavily policed area of the city.

Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said insurgents are now active in the Damascus suburbs of Maadamiyah, Jaramana and Daraya.

According to Reuters, rebel sources say they had reached a deal for the army to withdraw from the Deraa region.

Military officials are reportedly being given safe passage to the capital, Damascus - which sits roughly 100km away.

He added that opposition fighters are also marching from eastern Syria toward the Damascus suburb of Harasta.

A commander with the insurgents, Hassan Abdul-Ghani, posted on the Telegram messaging app that opposition forces have started carrying out the "final stage" of their offensive by encircling Damascus.

He added that insurgents were headed from southern Syria toward Damascus.

Mr Assad is still believed to be in the capital, according to a statement made by his office.

It comes as the government hit out at "false news" about the president leaving the country.

Syria's government has long been supported by both Russia and Iran, with the authoritarian party's grip on power crumbling as insurgents began seizing major cities.

The rebels first captured Aleppo in the north, with Hama in the centre, Deir el Zor in the east, Suweida, Quneitra and Deraa in the south falling soon after.

According to rebel sources - as reported by Reuters, insurgents entered Homs from the north and east on Saturday.

Taking the city of Homs would cut off Damascus from Mr Assad's regime as well as from Russian bases.