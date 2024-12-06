Obesity epidemic sees undertakers report injuries from the weight of heavy coffins

Heavy coffins are causing injuries for undertakers
Heavy coffins are causing injuries for undertakers.

By Henry Moore

Britain’s undertakers are reportedly struggling with the weight of coffins amid the ever-worsening obesity epidemic.

A number of injuries caused by lifting heavy coffins have been reported to the Health and Safety Executive by funeral executives, according to a new report.

It comes after it was revealed middle-aged Brits are more likely to be overweight and sick by the time they reach their 50s and 60s than the generation before them were at the same age.

NHS data from October showed Britain is the fattest it has ever been, with the average middle-aged man weighing 14st.

According to a Freedom of Information request by the Telegraph, one undertaker broke a bone in his hand after crushing his fingers while attempting to lift a coffin containing an obese woman.

The Co-Op employee was forced to have surgery, the outlet reports.

Elsewhere, two funeral directors suffered injuries after attempting to remove a body from a house.

One reportedly strained their lower back while the other strained their shoulder.

Another undertaker had to take a week off work after suffering “severe back spasm” following a funeral.

Some have suggested charging families of obese individuals more due to the specialist equipment and risk of injury involved.

People in England and Europe saw the highest increase in the rates of cancer, heart issues, and high cholesterol.
People in England and Europe saw the highest increase in the rates of cancer, heart issues, and high cholesterol.

But the National Association of Funeral Directors said this was “stigmatise” obese people.

They told the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council: “We are worried that a specific fee would heavily penalise people who are paying for a funeral for something that is not in their control and stigmatises the deceased person when being overweight may not be in their control.

Despite living longer, those born after the Second World War, from between 1946 and 1964, are more frail than the pre-war generation, according to new research.

Experts from the University of Oxford and University College London (UCL) found the rates of chronic illness, obesity and disability had increased across successive generations during the 20th century.

In particular, they found adults born more recently were more likely to have cancer, lung disease, heart problems, diabetes, and high cholesterol as they entered their 50s and 60s.

The research team analysed medical data from more than 100,000 people aged 50 and over from across England, the US and Europe, between 2004 and 2018.

They looked at doctor-diagnosed chronic illnesses, body mass index, records on mobility and disability, grip strength and high blood pressure, and split the people into five groups by birth year.

They found rates of chronic disease increased across successive generations in all parts of the world analysed, and most significantly when comparing people born between 1936 and 1945 and those born 1955 to 1959.

People in England and Europe saw the highest increase in the rates of cancer, heart issues, and high cholesterol, with baby boomers 50 per cent more likely to develop one of these conditions than their predecessors.

boohoo Collective Launch Party.

Boohoo bosses' stalking claims investigated after surveillance tech found near offices

Tory peer Lord Rami Ranger who 'harassed and bullied' a female journalist has been stripped of his CBE following an order from King Charles.

Tory peer who 'harassed and bullied' journalist stripped of CBE after King orders it to be 'cancelled'
Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, delivered his final speech in the House of Lords on Thursday.

Justin Welby apologises for hurting abuse survivors in ‘tone-deaf’ speech that left victims ‘appalled’
Putin said during a meeting with Lukashenko that the Oreshnik ballistic missile (not pictured) could be fired from Belarus

Russia 'to fire its hypersonic Oreshnik missiles from Belarus next year', Putin claims in chilling warning
Nine of his victims were students at Lagan College and two were teenage Army cadets.

Former school welfare officer handed three-year sentence for sexually assaulting teen girls
Leanne McDonnell was accused of owning a banned dog (dog pictured is not the animal in question).

Stratford deadly dog attack victim named after being savaged by 'dangerous fighting dog'

Japanese singer and actress Miho Nakayama poses for photo during an interview in Osaka on February 4, 2016. According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, 54-year-old Miho Nakayama was found dead at her home in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo.

'I have been to hell and back': Heartbreaking final message as Japan’s ‘most beautiful woman’ found dead in bathtub
Calin Georgescu was due to face off against a pro-EU candidate on Sunday

Romania orders rerun of election first round won by far-right pro-Russia candidate after 'Kremlin interference'
Inquests into the deaths of the five people killed in the helicopter crash will begin next month.

Leicester stadium helicopter disaster inquest to start next month - six years after tragedy
The UK is 'heading for a recession', a top recruiter has warned

UK 'heading for recession' amid 'jobs car crash' sparked by national insurance hike, recruitment giant warns

