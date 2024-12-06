Obesity epidemic sees undertakers report injuries from the weight of heavy coffins

Heavy coffins are causing injuries for undertakers. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Britain’s undertakers are reportedly struggling with the weight of coffins amid the ever-worsening obesity epidemic.

A number of injuries caused by lifting heavy coffins have been reported to the Health and Safety Executive by funeral executives, according to a new report.

It comes after it was revealed middle-aged Brits are more likely to be overweight and sick by the time they reach their 50s and 60s than the generation before them were at the same age.

NHS data from October showed Britain is the fattest it has ever been, with the average middle-aged man weighing 14st.

According to a Freedom of Information request by the Telegraph, one undertaker broke a bone in his hand after crushing his fingers while attempting to lift a coffin containing an obese woman.

The Co-Op employee was forced to have surgery, the outlet reports.

Elsewhere, two funeral directors suffered injuries after attempting to remove a body from a house.

One reportedly strained their lower back while the other strained their shoulder.

Another undertaker had to take a week off work after suffering “severe back spasm” following a funeral.

Some have suggested charging families of obese individuals more due to the specialist equipment and risk of injury involved.

People in England and Europe saw the highest increase in the rates of cancer, heart issues, and high cholesterol. Picture: Getty

But the National Association of Funeral Directors said this was “stigmatise” obese people.

They told the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council: “We are worried that a specific fee would heavily penalise people who are paying for a funeral for something that is not in their control and stigmatises the deceased person when being overweight may not be in their control.

Despite living longer, those born after the Second World War, from between 1946 and 1964, are more frail than the pre-war generation, according to new research.

Experts from the University of Oxford and University College London (UCL) found the rates of chronic illness, obesity and disability had increased across successive generations during the 20th century.

In particular, they found adults born more recently were more likely to have cancer, lung disease, heart problems, diabetes, and high cholesterol as they entered their 50s and 60s.

The research team analysed medical data from more than 100,000 people aged 50 and over from across England, the US and Europe, between 2004 and 2018.

They looked at doctor-diagnosed chronic illnesses, body mass index, records on mobility and disability, grip strength and high blood pressure, and split the people into five groups by birth year.

They found rates of chronic disease increased across successive generations in all parts of the world analysed, and most significantly when comparing people born between 1936 and 1945 and those born 1955 to 1959.

People in England and Europe saw the highest increase in the rates of cancer, heart issues, and high cholesterol, with baby boomers 50 per cent more likely to develop one of these conditions than their predecessors.