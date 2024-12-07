Prince William and Donald Trump meet at Notre Dame as fire-ravaged cathedral reopens

7 December 2024, 18:10 | Updated: 7 December 2024, 18:33

Prince William has joined incoming US President Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris as the iconic site reopens five years after a devastating fire.
By Chay Quinn

Prince William has shaken hands with incoming US President Donald Trump as he represents Britain at the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

The Prince of Wales greeted US President-elect Trump before the ceremony - as the Republican politician patted him on the shoulder before speaking for a few seconds.

The service will take place at the cathedral to mark the reopening - with many others dignitaries in attendance.

The iconic place of worship was damaged by a massive blaze in 2019 - which saw the spire collapse and much of the roof destroyed.

The restoration of the cathedral was launched after more than $1 billion was raised to fund it from donations.

Prince William is attending the ceremony on behalf of the King.

The attendance of the Prince of Wales was a late announcement which was only confirmed on Friday.

It is William's second event in two days after he attended his wife Princess Kate's annual Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on Friday night.

As part of his role, William is scheduled to meet Mr Trump after the service to stress the importance of the so-called 'special relationship' between the Britain and the US.

Reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral of Paris
Reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral of Paris. Picture: Getty

He is the first royal to meet Mr Trump since he first left the White House in 2021 at the end of his first term.

Kensington Palace added the Prince will also meet outgoing first lady Jill Biden, President Joe Biden's wife, as part of pre-opening ceremony activities.

High points of the re-opening ceremony, taking place over the weekend, will be the ritualised opening of the cathedral's massive doors, the reawakening of its thunderous organ and the celebration of the first Mass.

For both France and the Catholic Church, the televised and tightly scripted ceremonies will be an opportunity to display can-do resilience and global influence.

The Catholic faithful are so eager to worship again inside Notre Dame that tickets for the first week of Masses were snapped up in 25 minutes, the cathedral's rector said.

During part one of Notre Dame's rebirth on Saturday evening, Archbishop Laurent Ulrich will lead more than 1,500 guests through a reopening service. Part two, on Sunday, is an inaugural Mass, with special rites to consecrate the main altar.

