David and Victoria Beckham join royals at glitzy palace banquet for Qatari state visit

The Amir Of The State Of Qatar State Visit To The United Kingdom. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Showbiz icons David and Victoria Beckham joined King Charles and Queen Camilla as they hosted a glitzy banquet in honour of the Qatari ruler.

The ex-England captain and the former Spice Girl turned fashion designer - dubbed "Posh and Becks" - were among the 170 guests in the Palace ballroom on Tuesday evening.

King Charles welcomed Qatar’s leadership to the UK this week, meeting the Emir of Qatar and his wife.

Beckham was invited because of his close relationship with Qatar after acting as a paid ambassador for the country when it hosted the 2022 Fifa World Cup, which netted him a reported £10 million.

But he faced fierce criticism over the connection because of Qatar's criminalisation of same-sex relationships.

David and Victoria Beckham make their way along the East Gallery to attend the state banquet for the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Buckingham Palace, London, during his state visit to the UK. Picture: Alamy

Beckham and former Posh Spice, Victoria, will dine on a menu of Windsor pheasant, Cornish lobsters and a Balmoral plum sorbet, joining guests such as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the Prince of Wales.

Princess Kate was not in attendance, however, as she continues her slow return to public duties following cancer treatment.

Beckham, dapperly dressed in white tie and tails, chatted to Victoria as they made their way through the East Gallery.

Victoria, dressed in one of her own designs, wore a fitted dark purple floor-length Victoria Beckham evening gown with long fitted sleeves.

King Charles III with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Picture: Getty

As part of the glitzy affair, guests were treated to a special mocktail after dinner. During the King's reign, a new one is created for each state banquet.

The non-alcoholic tipple reflects the colour of the Qatari flag and observes the fact that the Emir and his party do not drink alcohol.

It was created by the Palace's Page of the Presence, who is a mixologist and also studying for a Masters in wine.

Seasonal flowers celebrating the red and white hue of the Qatari flag and the festive time of year were on show in the ballroom.