Trump UK Visit: What Is The US President's Schedule And How Long Is He Here?

President Trump faces the press ahead of his UK trip. Picture: PA

Donald Trump is arriving in the UK today for his three-day state visit. This is his schedule for the trip.

The President will be joined by First Lady Melania and his close family, including daughters Ivanka and Tiffany and sons Donald Jr and Eric.

Monday 3rd June: morning

The President is expected to land at around 9am at Stansted Airport on Airforce One.

He will then travel by Helicopter to the US Ambassador’s Residence, Winfield House in Regent’s Park, before going on to Buckingham Palace.

Later that morning, President Trump will be officially welcomed by The Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall at Buckingham Palace. Royal gun salutes will be fired in Green Park and at the Tower of London.

The Queen will host a private lunch at Buckingham Palace for the President and First Lady.

President Trump will be hosted by The Queen. Picture: PA

Monday 3rd June: afternoon

Her Majesty will invite her guests to view a special exhibition in the Picture Gallery, which will showcase items of historical significance to the United States from the Royal Collection.

The President and Mrs. Trump, accompanied by The Duke of York Prince Andrew will visit Westminster Abbey, where The President will lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.

They will then join The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall for tea at Clarence House. The Duchess of Sussex will not join the rest of the royal family, as she is on maternity leave from royal duties.

Monday 3rd June: evening

Her Majesty The Queen will give a State Banquet in Buckingham Palace's ballroom. The Queen and The President will both make speeches at the start of the Banquet. Approximately 150 guests with cultural, diplomatic or economic links to the US will be present.

Jeremy Corbyn, Vince Cable and John Bercow have all said they will boycott the event.

A state banquet at Buckingham Palace. Picture: PA

Tuesday 4th June: morning

The President and Theresa May MP will co-host a business breakfast meeting, also attended by The Duke of York at St James's Palace, with senior UK and US business leaders. A trade deal, the NHS and climate change are all expected to be on the agenda.

The President and Mrs. Trump will then visit No. 10 Downing Street to hold talks with the Prime Minister.

Tuesday 4th June: afternoon

Following lunch together, The President and The Prime Minister will attend a joint press conference.

Tuesday 4th June: evening

Donald and Melania Trump will host a return dinner and party at Winfield House, Regent's Park. The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will attend the dinner on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen.

President Trump will meet Theresa May. Picture: PA

Wednesday 5th June

The Queen and Prince Charles will join President Trump is attending the National Commemorative Event for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Portsmouth along with 300 D-Day veterans.

The event will tell the story of D-Day through musical performance, testimonial readings and military displays, including a fly-past of 25 modern and historical aircraft. Heads of State and Government representatives from the countries involved in the historical military operation will also attend.

The event will start at 11am and last for around two hours.

The Queen will then formally bid farewell to the President in Portsmouth and he will then leave privately later in the day.

How will the President travel in the UK?

Donald Trump will arrive at Stansted Airport on Air Force One, one of the two planes the president uses.

Several cargo planes have already carried the President's fleet of armoured vehicles and helicopters, ready for his use during the state visit.

The Presidential limousine, aka The Beast. Picture: PA

These include The Beast limousine. This is a seven-seat black armoured car worth $2million.

Weighing nine tonnes, it can resist bullets, chemical attacks and bombs. It is also reported to have tear gas grenade launchers, night vision cameras, a built-in satellite phone, and pump-action shotgun. It can be turned into a sealed panic room with oxygen tanks.

Extensive medical supplies and even bottles of the President’s blood type are reportedly kept on board. Reinforced tyres surround steel-rimmed wheels means the car can still be driven if the tyres are flat.

He will also use the Marine One helicopter, which often flies in a group of identical helicopters acting as decoys.

Donald Trump's entourage: How many people are travelling with the President?

As many as 1,000 people are expected to travel with the President.

These include 150 secret service agents, White House aides, a doctor, a chef, members of the media and military communications specialists.

This week will see the return of the Trump baby balloon. Picture: PA

What protests are expected against Donald Trump?

During his working trip to the UK in July 2018 more than a quarter of a million protesters took to the streets.

More than 10,000 police were drafted in from across the country, costing an estimated £18m.

This time a YouGov poll has found as many as one million Londoners could march in protest against Trump, concluding that 13% of all Londoners are 'totally likely' to take to the capital's streets. Demonstrators are also likely to be joined by Extinction Rebellion protesters.

The Trump baby balloon is also expected to be flown over London again.