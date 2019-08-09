What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?

9 August 2019, 16:47

Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed. Picture: PA

With reports of Remainer MPs plotting to form a "government of national unity" to oust Boris Johnson, and dealy Brexit, LBC look into exactly what it means.

In 1940 following the resignation of Neville Chamberlain as Prime Minister, a cross-party government of national unity was formed with Winston Churchill as Prime Minister and Clement Attlee as deputy PM.

With many people suggesting the UK is facing a similar national emergency due to Brexit, the idea that a similar government could help delay Article 50 and ensure that a no-deal Brexit does not happen.

In order for a national unity government to take power a group of MPs would have to work together to gain the confidence of the House of Commons, and tell the Queen that they are able to command a majority.

Reports have suggested plans by Remainers to form a "government of national unity," made up of of MPs from different parties, which would only exist for a few days with the sole purpose of asking the EU to delay Brexit by extending Article 50 and trigger a general election.

Labour's Yvette Cooper and Hilary Benn, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson and Green MP Caroline Lucas have all been suggested as potential leaders for such a coalition. On the Conservative side Ken Clarke and Dominic Grieve's names have both been put forward.

