Brits face 'Beast from the East' return in January with Brits 'to end up in the freezer'

28 December 2023, 17:45

The UK could see freezing temperatures return in January
The UK could see freezing temperatures return in January. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The UK has endured a torrid time with the weather in recent weeks, with Storm Gerrit the latest to bring chaos - but more bad weather could be on the way in the new year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Forecasters have said that a "sudden stratospheric warming" (SSW) could be in the offing in January, which could bring freezing temperatures to the country.

It's the same atmospheric phenomenon that brought snow and freezing temperatures to the country in the famous 'Beast from the East' blizzard of early 2018.

Forecaster James Madden said there were "strong indications for a major SSW to occur during the early part of January.

He added that "if it does, many parts of the UK can expect to end up in the freezer with snow events and severe cold weather."

Read more: Major incident declared as Storm Gerrit tornado forces people out of damaged homes and thousands left without power

Read more: Fury as rail services axed amid widespread Storm Gerrit Christmas travel chaos as thousands lose power

The UK could see freezing temperatures return
The UK could see freezing temperatures return. Picture: Getty

The SSW happens when polar vortex winds weaken, stop or reverse course, warming up the stratosphere. This disrupts the jet stream, allowing cold air from the Arctic to travel south.

But others are less sure that the UK will be hit with such cold weather.

Professor Liz Bentley, chief executive of the Royal Meteorological Society, told Sky News: "When you get an SSW it increases the likelihood of a prolonged cold spell across Northern Europe, like the Beast from the East."

She added: "It could impact the UK, it has the potential to, but I wouldn't like to say it's likely to."

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon said: "It's too early to tell if there will be a sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) event at the moment.

"Forecast models suggest a much weakened polar vortex over the coming weeks, but it's not clear if this will result in an SSW or exactly how this will influence the UK's weather patterns at this range."

Storm Gerrit has caused major disruption this week
Storm Gerrit has caused major disruption this week. Picture: Getty

Giving their long range forecast for January 2-11, the Met Office said: "It now looks likely that this period will start with below average temperatures across northern areas, with some hard night time frosts. In the south temperatures are expected to be nearer average with cloud and some rainfall at times, especially in the far south.

"During this time there is a good chance that many central areas may remain relatively fine for a number of days. Thereafter, more settled and calmer conditions are expected to gradually develop quite widely, increasing the risk of frost and fog.

"This would also lead to day on day net cooling eventually bringing below average temperatures for many, with an increased threat of winter hazards, including ice/snow if any precipitation runs into the cold air in place over land."

It comes after Storm Gerrit wreaked havoc in the UK after Christmas, with much travel disruption amid strong winds, snow and heavy rain.

On Thursday, a tornado in Manchester damaged about 100 homes in a "supercell" storm.

