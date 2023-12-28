Major incident declared as Storm Gerrit tornado forces people out of damaged homes and thousands left without power

Storm Gerrit caused destruction and disruption throughout the UK
Storm Gerrit caused destruction and disruption throughout the UK. Picture: LBC/Met Office/Social media

By Will Taylor

A major incident has been declared in parts of Greater Manchester after a tornado ripped through, forcing people out of their damaged homes.

About 100 houses in Stalybridge were affected amid Storm Gerrit, with some buildings left exposed after its sides were ripped out.

Those who had to flee their homes have been told not to come back until structural engineers have assessed the damage.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a major incident has been declared because of the "severity of the damage caused and potential risk to public safety".

Nobody was injured in the tornado but images showed windows blown out, bricks ripped out and fences trashed.

GMP's Chief Superintendent Mark Dexter said: "This incident has undoubtedly affected numerous people in the Stalybridge area with many residents displaced from their properties during the night.

"Our highest priority is keeping people safe which is why we are advising those who have been displaced not to return or enter their properties which have significant damage until they have been assessed by structural engineers.

Houses in Stalybridge were wrecked by the tornado
Houses in Stalybridge were wrecked by the tornado. Picture: LBC

"I would also like to urge members of the public to avoid the area where possible and take extra care when travelling in vehicles on the roads in Stalybridge and the surrounding areas, due to debris in the road.

"This has understandably caused some disruption and, though we are not yet in a position to confirm when the area will return to normal, further updates will be communicated when we have them.

"I would like to use this opportunity to thank the community for their cooperation and patience."

Read more: Fury as rail services axed amid widespread Storm Gerrit Christmas travel chaos as thousands lose power

Resident Alison Atkinson told BBC Radio Manchester: "There's trees down everywhere, the roads are closed, trying to get up here, you walk further up the road, there's another tree that's gone into a house.

"There's two guys up there trying to clear all the trees up now. The lane's completely blocked off. The pavements are all ripped up. Never seen anything like this, really haven't."

Walls and fences were ripped up in the tornado
Walls and fences were ripped up in the tornado. Picture: LBC

The Met Office, which issued a raft of rain and wind warnings for Storm Gerrit on Wednesday, said Greater Manchester was hit by a "supercell thunderstorm" that caused damage.

"We know from our Dopplar radar that it had a strong rotating updraft. Whilst we don't yet have surface data to confirm, the presence of these features suggests a tornado at the surface was likely," it added.

Caution: Very strong language

It come after roads, railways, air travel and football matches were all disrupted by the storm across the UK, while authorities warned that power outages could continue for 48 hours.

Disruption looks set to continue into Thursday, with a falling tree which hit overhead wires between Rugby and Lichfield Trent Valley blocking some lines, Avanti West Coast said.

Journey times from London Euston to the North West are set to be extended as trains are diverted.

And 200 flood alerts and warnings were in place, with the vast majority of these - 157 - spread mostly across the South West, West Midlands and northern England.

Roads were shut across the Stalybridge area
Roads were shut across the Stalybridge area. Picture: LBC

There are 30 alerts and warnings in Scotland and 34 in Wales.

On Wednesday, the Met Office issued six yellow weather warnings for wind, rain and snow in southern England, Wales, northern England and large parts of Scotland. Gusts reached 70mph in some places.

The storm also led to power cuts, Scotland Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution said.

By Wednesday night supplies had been restored to about 31,500 properties, with more than 14,000 still cut off.

The company warned some could face 48 hours without power.

"The widespread extent of the damage, the ongoing adverse weather conditions, and the challenges accessing faults due to fallen trees, flooding and road closures, together mean that full network restoration will take time," a spokesperson for SSEN said on Wednesday.

"Some customers in rural areas may be off supply for up to 48 hours."

