Man jailed for impersonating a police officer after being charged with child sex offences

19 November 2021, 23:44

An Ex-hospital worker has been jailed for impersonating a police officer after being charged with child sex offences
An Ex-hospital worker has been jailed for impersonating a police officer after being charged with child sex offences. Picture: Norfolk Police

By Megan Hinton

A man has been jailed for committing sexual offences against children online and impersonating a police officer.

Jordan Ellis, of Lawson Road, Suffolk, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for a series of sexual offences and for committing fraud.

A Court heard today that the a former care assistant at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and St John's Ambulance volunteer, had been arrested after police received information that Ellis had downloaded inappropriate images online.

Following an investigation, police revealed the 27-year-old had used an online messaging service, which is "known to be used by paedophiles" to contact children and exchanging inappropriate images of children with other adults.

After his arrest Ellis was suspended from both his roles, however, he went on to send emails to both organisations attaching a letter purporting to be from DC Nunn, an officer working on the investigation, to say no further action was to be taken against him.

Officers subsequently arrested him on suspicion of fraud by false presentation and impersonating a police officer after the details were passed to police.

Ellis was dismissed following a disciplinary process and pleaded guilty to four counts of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, one count of making indecent images of a child and two counts of fraud.

He was sentenced today to a total of two years and eight months in prison and received a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Amy Nunn said: "This has been a complicated job with Ellis taking many steps to try and hide his offending. 

"However, the hard and diligent work of the Safeguarding Children On-Line Team and the Digital Forensics Unit led to a late guilty plea ensuring this case has been dealt with more efficiently for the victims involved, negating the need for a trial. 

"The predatory nature of this individual has been exposed and the risk he poses to children can now be managed."

A spokesperson for St John Ambulance added: "We are appalled by Jordan Ellis’s crimes and our thoughts go out to anyone who has been affected.

"St John Ambulance takes the safety and welfare of everyone in our care extremely seriously, and we have strict policies in place to ensure the protection of our young people."

