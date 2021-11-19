Andrew Marr joins LBC in exclusive deal to get his 'own voice back'

The broadcaster is joining LBC and Classic FM. Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

Andrew Marr is joining LBC in a move that the veteran broadcaster said would help him get his own voice back.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Marr will host a brand new, opinion-led programme, broadcast on LBC and fully visualized on Global Player where he will give his view on the biggest issues of the moment, along with agenda-setting guests.

Marr said UK politics and public life "are going to go through an even more turbulent decade, and as I've said, I am keen to get my own voice back".

He wrote that he will "leave behind many happy memories and wonderful colleagues".

"But from the New Year I am moving to Global to write and present political and cultural shows, and to write for newspapers."

He said joining Global gives him "a new freedom – to do fast-paced, very regular political journalism on LBC with no filter, in entirely my own voice."

He joins Britain’s biggest commercial news talk station as it celebrates its highest ever listening figures, with more than 3 million people now tuning in across the UK each week.

I have been doing the Andrew Marr show every Sunday morning for 16 years now and that is probably more than enough time for anybody! — Andrew Marr (@AndrewMarr9) November 19, 2021

As part of the major exclusive broadcast deal with Global, he will also present a brand-new programme on Classic FM, the UK’s most popular classical music station, playing the world’s greatest music, as well as interviewing guests from the worlds of politics and the arts.

In addition to his new programmes on LBC and Classic FM, Marr will also present new weekly podcast on Global Player – Global’s news and entertainment hub – and will write a regular column for LBC.co.uk

Andrew has hosted the BBC’s flagship political programme, The Andrew Marr Show, for the past 16 years and regularly presents on BBC Radio 4. The recipient of numerous awards for his journalism in broadcast and print, he is also an acclaimed documentary-maker and author, having written more than a dozen books.

Andrew Marr said: “Coming to Global gives me a new freedom - to do fast-paced, very regular political journalism on LBC with no filter, in entirely my own voice. On Classic FM, I’ll be exploring my love of classical music, and culture generally, with some surprising guests. I feel I’m joining a young, hungrily ambitious and exciting company and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, said: “Andrew is one of the finest and most respected broadcasters and journalists of our time and we are honored to welcome him to the Global family, especially at a moment when we are celebrating record audience figures.

LBC now takes its next step. Andrew Marr will be an unmissable moment in the schedule and we are excited that he will be part of LBC and Classic FM’s incredible presenter line-up.”

I think British politics and public life are going to go through an even more turbulent decade, and as I’ve said, I am keen to get my own voice back. — Andrew Marr (@AndrewMarr9) November 19, 2021

James Rea, Director of Broadcasting & Content at Global, said: “It is fantastic to welcome a broadcaster of Andrew’s calibre to Global. We are looking forward to him bringing his sharp, political insight to LBC at such an exciting time for the station and his passion for classical music and the arts to Classic FM. I know that our audience will enjoy listening and interacting with him from next year.”

Personal announcement. After 21 years, I have decided to move on from the BBC.l leave behind many happy memories and wonderful colleagues. But from the New Year I am moving to Global to write and present political and cultural shows, and to write for newspapers — Andrew Marr (@AndrewMarr9) November 19, 2021

Andrew joins a formidable line-up at LBC, which includes Nick Ferrari, James O’Brien, Eddie Mair, Shelagh Fogarty, Iain Dale, David Lammy, Camilla Tominey and Matt Frei. He also joins the all-star line-up at Classic FM, including Alexander Armstrong, Moira Stuart, John Suchet, Myleene Klass, Margherita Taylor, Bill Turnbull, Alan Titchmarsh, John Humphrys, and Charlotte Hawkins.

LBC is available across the UK on DAB digital radio, worldwide on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play LBC”), iOS or Android device, at LBC.co.uk, in London on 97.3 FM and on Sky TV.