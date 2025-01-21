Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

21 January 2025, 17:38 | Updated: 21 January 2025, 17:43

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton
Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton. Picture: Social media
Johnny Jenkins

By Johnny Jenkins

Animal rights campaigners have taken to disrupting shoppers trying to purchase meat - what do they think this will achieve?

The weekly shop. It’s a bit of a pain – busy aisles, stressed-out shoppers, and a battle for yellow-label bargains.

It’s hard enough without having to contend with activists from Animal Rising.

This weekend, seven members of the campaign group sat cross-legged in a Sainsbury’s branch, blocking the meat aisle. 40 million have now watched the footage on TikTok, filmed in a branch in Portswood, near Southampton.

The protesters held banners with messages criticising the RSPCA Assured scheme, which has come under fire in recent months over legal standards in farms. There is already an investigation underway at the animal welfare charity.

Activists claim they are targeting supermarkets to raise awareness of animal rights issues. From their perspective, disrupting consumer habits is the best way to tackle the issue.

They are wrong.

This isn’t Supermarket Sweep – no one wins points for standing in the way of the beef mince.

Why isn’t the energy of eco-campaigners directed towards the animal charity or supermarket headquarters? Perhaps they could call for a roundtable with farmers and food producers.

Targeting everyday people is counterproductive - you need the general public on your side.

I can assure you, blocking their access to free range eggs won’t persuade Joe Public.

It’s no wonder that shoppers in Sainsbury’s let their feelings be known.

They were heard saying: "Who do you think you are?" and "You move - well, I'll just knock you out of the way".

It’s quite a sight to see a shopper wearing Crocs trying to barge through the protesters with his trolley.

His frustration isn’t going to translate into a campaign of activism - it’s far more likely to turn him away from the cause.

Eco-campaign groups like Animal Rising would do well to remember that they will be judged by the public - getting us on side should be their most important goal.

Let’s hope this is a one-and-done - hopefully the universal fury from the public will stop the group from doing a stunt like this again.

The weekly shop is stressful enough without adding moral judgment to the shopping list.

