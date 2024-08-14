End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

14 August 2024, 08:45

We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls. Picture: Alamy
  • Andrea Simon is the Executive Director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition (EVAW).

By Andrea Simon

The last few weeks have seen multiple horrifying cases of violence against women and girls.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yesterday’s horrific stabbing of an 11-year-old girl in Leicester Square happened just two weeks after the mass stabbings in Southport which resulted in the killing of three young girls, and two weeks prior to that, the killing of a mother and her two daughters with a cross-bow.

As this violence dominates the headlines, our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones, as well as all who find the details of these terrible incidents difficult to process, triggering and re-traumatising. We also see political leaders repeating promises to do better, and to crack down on this violence. But if this grave human rights issue could be solved by policing and prisons alone, we would be seeing an end to the epidemic of male violence against women and girls. But clearly, we are not.

Too many women and girls have lost their lives to male violence, and the rest of us live our lives navigating the ever-present threat of it. We know this is preventable – tackling violence against women must be at the very top of the government’s agenda. But it must act urgently to prevent it rather than only responding after the harm is done.

A series of inquiries and reviews have called violence against women a national emergency. Last month’s National Police Chiefs’ report estimated that 1 in 20 people are perpetrators of violence against women each year, with the actual number thought to be significantly higher. However, the overall police and justice system response remains severely lacking, with a clear need for more effective early identification of perpetrators and the risk they pose to prevent harm to women and girls.

All of this reinforces that we have to look at addressing the root causes of male violence - shifting the attitudes that drive it by prioritising quality relationships and sex education in schools and launching public campaigns that challenge these behaviours and the views that trivialise, normalise and condone them.

It has been utterly appalling to see the far right inflict further violence and harm on a grieving community and unleash a campaign of violent thuggery across the UK targeting marginalised people and communities. This has also severely impacted services supporting victims of abuse. The far right’s weaponisation of the killing of the young girls in Southport is part of a pattern of distorting public concerns about violence against women and girls to spread their hateful agenda. It is not rooted in any concern for women and girls’ rights and freedoms – they are instead agents of patriarchal and white supremacist thinking that creates fertile ground for further violence against women and girls.

Our mainstream politics and media reporting also has a significant impact, with those in positions of influence reinforcing harmful myths about victims, whipping up fears, spreading misinformation and scapegoating marginalised communities. By promoting extreme far-right content for clicks and revenue, tech companies play a huge role in upholding the violence and abuse targeted at women and minority groups. We’ve seen how the racist disinformation and anti-migrant discourse pushed in the media and on social media have fuelled these latest violent riots, while boys and young men are being influenced by misogynist influencers like Andrew Tate after being served his content by profit-seeking algorithms. This cannot go on.

We welcome the new government’s mission to halve violence against women and girls in a decade, but this must not be just lip service. We also won’t get there by narrowly focusing attention on the police and criminal justice system. If political leaders are serious about this mission, they need a roadmap that takes a whole-society approach; one that centres preventing violence, funds specialist women’s support services, addresses the inequalities that victims face, and delivers the vital sex and relationships education our young people need.

--

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Liverpool Crown Court in the Queen Elizabeth II law courts building in Liverpool city centre

Rage turns to regret as rioters face swift justice after Southport

4 days ago

Counter protesters.

Disinformation about riots 'terrifies communities and creates illusion protesters control streets'

6 days ago

Just Stop Oil supporters are pausing our actions in response to the civil unrest ravaging towns and cities across the country.

'We will help clean up': Just Stop Oil explains protest pause over civil unrest

6 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

3 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

3 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

3 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia is scrambling to evacuate and defend its border regions after the surprise Ukrainian attack

Emergency declared in second Russian region as Ukraine's surprise attack continues with missile and drone onslaught
Mel Stride said there was fraud throughout the benefits system

'There's fraud throughout the benefits system' says Tory leadership hopeful Mel Stride, with nearly 10m Brits out of work
The remote-controlled lettuce banner appeared behind the former Prime Minister during an event

Liz Truss storms off stage after activists drop lettuce banner during speech

Imane Khelif at the centre of a gender row at the Paris Olympics has filed a legal complaint

Elon Musk and JK Rowling named by Imane Khelif in cyberbullying lawsuit after Olympic boxing gold amid gender row
Swimmers on beach at Surfers Paradise, Queensland, Australia.

The secret to living a longer and more healthy life? Just move to Australia

Man attacked and left for dead by unsupervised mentally ill patient

Man attacked and left for dead by unsupervised mentally ill patient in privatised rehabilitation centre
File photo dated 14/12/23 of the Bank of England in the City of London.

Inflation rises to 2.2% in first increase of 2024, taking rate back above Bank of England target
People are being urged to avoid a 12-mile stretch of the canal network

Canal water being tested for cyanide after chemical spill in West Midlands 'kills dozens of fish'
Sir Keir was one of three European leaders demanding that Iran refrain from any retaliatory attacks

Iran rejects Western calls to stand down from threat to attack Israel

Freddie Flintoff has spoken out about his injuries from the Top Gear crash

'I'm really struggling and I need help': Freddie Flintoff's Top Gear crash injuries revealed