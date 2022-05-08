'It's not Islamic!': Female Afghan journalist blasts Taliban over forced veiling

8 May 2022, 16:57

Afghan woman journalist blasts Taliban over forced veiling
'It's not Islamic!': Afghan woman journalist blasts Taliban over forced veiling. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By James Bickerton

A female Afghan journalist has hit out at the Taliban, after the hardline group announced a new law forcing women in Afghanistan to wear the full-face veil.

A female Afghan journalist has hit out at the Taliban, after the hardline group announced a new law forcing women to wear the full-face veil.

Zarghuna Kargar, who works for the BBC as a world TV reporter, argued it is neither an Islamic requirement nor in line with Afghan culture.

Appearing on LBC she said: "This new restriction, especially fines or punishment for the male guardian, is very worrying for me as an Afghan woman.

"Domestic violence is very widespread within Afghanistan and this gives another power to the men to control women.

"It gives women no rights basically. All Afghan women have been wearing the scarf, they follow the Islamic code.

"I don't understand this full veil which is not part of Afghan culture, is not Islamic in my view. This has just come as a new restriction.

"They want to omit women from the public sphere and this is another part, sadly."

The Taliban seized Kabul, and other major Afghan cities, in a lighting campaign in August 2021 after US troops were pulled out.

They had ruled much of the restive country until 2001, when western intervention removed the extremists following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

After regaining control they implemented a number of measures restricting women's rights, including closing all secondary schools for girls in the country.

Speaking to the BBC Taliban spokesman Akif Muhajir said full veiling is "compulsory" in Islam, and was introduced on "the order of Allah".

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Labour election results 'not as good' as mine were in 2018, says Corbyn

Labour election results 'not as good' as mine were in 2018, says Corbyn

8 mins ago

'Should we end private schools?': Sangita Myska proposes 'radical solution' to UK's education row

'End private schools?': Sangita Myska asks if 'radical solution' to UK education needed

1 hour ago

Ann Widdecombe says politicians shouldn't resign over lockdown breaches

'Not even Keir should quit!': Ann Widdecombe says MPs shouldn't resign over Covid breaches

2 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

4 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

4 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dennis Waterman starred in New Tricks and Minder

New Tricks, the Sweeney and Minder star Dennis Waterman dies aged 74
Ncuti Gatwa will take over from Jodie Whittaker as the Time Lord in Doctor Who.

Doctor Who: Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa announced as first black Time Lord
Kate and William were criticised as being "tone deaf" during their Caribbean tour.

Prince William and Kate 'want to be known by first names not royal titles'
Deputy PM Dominic Raab speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick on the NI Protocol.

'Nothing off the table': Raab says fixing Brexit deal 'critical' for Northern Ireland
The burning building in the village of Bilohorivka.

Two killed and 60 feared dead in Russian bomb attack on Ukraine school
A leaked memo shows Sir Keir Starmer's "Beergate bash" with £200 curry takeaway was "pre-planned".

Tories slam Starmer 'hypocrisy' after leaked memo reveals 'Beergate bash' was pre-planned
The UK is ramping up military support for Ukraine.

UK pledges extra £1.3bn in military support for Ukraine ahead of G7 meeting
Twins have gone missing in south London.

Twins, 6, who vanished while playing in their front garden found safe and well
Starmer's position would be 'strengthened' if cleared of beergate - former Labour manifesto writer

Starmer's position 'strengthened' if cleared of 'Beergate' - ex-Labour manifesto writer
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 08/5 | Watch again