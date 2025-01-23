Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

By Emily Conn

For much of the UK, last Friday night came and went as it does on a cold January evening.

But not for fans of Molly Mae Hague, the influencer and vlogger with eight million followers on Instagram, who rose to fame on the reality show ‘Love Island’ in 2019 with her former partner, boxer Tommy Fury.

This was the day her documentary, showing a look behind the curtain of the normal girl beneath the glamour, landed on Amazon Prime.

As the evening drew in, the Instagram stories began to fill up. Takeaways, slippers, sofas.

Up and down the UK, people who hadn’t watched long form television since lockdown put down Tiktok.

They were poised and ready.

The documentary revealed more than expected.

It showed that within the beautiful, alluring, glittering symbol of success that is Molly Mae there is a nagging strain of loneliness and sadness, her life tainted by the pressures of social media and evergrowing beauty standards, that she herself perpetuates.

Molly’s regular vlogs have documented her heartbreak and her life as a single mum to her and Tommy’s daughter Bambi after the news broke last summer that the couple had broken up, and Molly’s instagram post suggested that Tommy had cheated.

It was striking to see, despite the massive house and the millions of pounds, how unhappy and vulnerable Molly is.

The more we watch, the more the veil of glamour slips away.

She is a nice and funny 25 year old single mum who has suffered in a troubled relationship.

Despite Tommy clearly having cheated on her and struggled with alcohol abuse, she still has to call him whilst he puts their baby to bed as she has her makeup done for a photo shoot.

Molly’s grandma appears in the first episode and we learn that, when Molly was younger, she called her vain for ‘looking in the mirror all the time.’ This was merely scoffed at by Molly and her mum.

Old, doddery grandma. How ridiculous and trivial.

Have you seen Molly’s house, her car, her life? Who cares about vanity?

Is that even a real thing anymore? For a second, Molly’s grandma broke the fourth wall.

She is from a different time, before 24/7 selfies and bikini pictures, when looking in the mirror was the only real way people saw themselves and doing this all the time would have been a serious cause for concern.

But ultimately it gave her granddaughter a career and unimaginable wealth after she spent her adolescence creating outfit and makeup videos for her YouTube channel which ‘got her noticed’ by Love Island.

In 2025, being vain has been completely normalised, in fact, the word has almost disappeared among teenagers and young adults. Selfies and videos of makeup and outfits flood girls’ social media around the world and are now viewed as ‘content’.

Being an influencer has become a sought after career. In the ad breaks of the documentary, Molly flogs skincare, makeup and clothes through advertisements with brands like ‘L’Oreal Paris’ and ‘LookFantastic’.

Girls around the UK consume these adverts and the pressure builds on them to, well, look fantastic and be successful like Molly Mae.

Her supposedly ordinary life that the documentary aims to portray seems anything but. It has been warped and twisted by the impact of her success.

She is a tool used by big brands to sell products.

Yes, she has lots of money, and that is extremely important but in many ways, she has been pressured and trapped by insurmountable expectations like so many other women; left lonely and sad as a single mum, with her only escape from a toxic relationship being to post a statement on Instagram, telling us in the documentary: ‘otherwise I knew I wouldn‘t leave.’

Molly was left, at the end of episode two, having a panic attack at her clothing launch, whilst clones of her, those whom she has influenced, queued up outside to meet her.

The more you watched the more it seemed like she may have been happier with a more normal, more private and, well, less vain existence.

The next episodes of Molly Mae: Behind it All, will be out in the spring.

__________________

Emily Conn is a producer at LBC.

