Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

23 January 2025, 14:12

d
Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far? . Picture: Getty

By Emily Conn

For much of the UK, last Friday night came and went as it does on a cold January evening.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

But not for fans of Molly Mae Hague, the influencer and vlogger with eight million followers on Instagram, who rose to fame on the reality show ‘Love Island’ in 2019 with her former partner, boxer Tommy Fury.

This was the day her documentary, showing a look behind the curtain of the normal girl beneath the glamour, landed on Amazon Prime.

As the evening drew in, the Instagram stories began to fill up. Takeaways, slippers, sofas.

Up and down the UK, people who hadn’t watched long form television since lockdown put down Tiktok.

They were poised and ready.

The documentary revealed more than expected.

It showed that within the beautiful, alluring, glittering symbol of success that is Molly Mae there is a nagging strain of loneliness and sadness, her life tainted by the pressures of social media and evergrowing beauty standards, that she herself perpetuates.

Molly’s regular vlogs have documented her heartbreak and her life as a single mum to her and Tommy’s daughter Bambi after the news broke last summer that the couple had broken up, and Molly’s instagram post suggested that Tommy had cheated.

It was striking to see, despite the massive house and the millions of pounds, how unhappy and vulnerable Molly is.

The more we watch, the more the veil of glamour slips away.

She is a nice and funny 25 year old single mum who has suffered in a troubled relationship.

Despite Tommy clearly having cheated on her and struggled with alcohol abuse, she still has to call him whilst he puts their baby to bed as she has her makeup done for a photo shoot.

Molly’s grandma appears in the first episode and we learn that, when Molly was younger, she called her vain for ‘looking in the mirror all the time.’ This was merely scoffed at by Molly and her mum.

Old, doddery grandma. How ridiculous and trivial.

Have you seen Molly’s house, her car, her life? Who cares about vanity?

Is that even a real thing anymore? For a second, Molly’s grandma broke the fourth wall.

She is from a different time, before 24/7 selfies and bikini pictures, when looking in the mirror was the only real way people saw themselves and doing this all the time would have been a serious cause for concern.

But ultimately it gave her granddaughter a career and unimaginable wealth after she spent her adolescence creating outfit and makeup videos for her YouTube channel which ‘got her noticed’ by Love Island.

In 2025, being vain has been completely normalised, in fact, the word has almost disappeared among teenagers and young adults. Selfies and videos of makeup and outfits flood girls’ social media around the world and are now viewed as ‘content’.

Being an influencer has become a sought after career. In the ad breaks of the documentary, Molly flogs skincare, makeup and clothes through advertisements with brands like ‘L’Oreal Paris’ and ‘LookFantastic’.

Girls around the UK consume these adverts and the pressure builds on them to, well, look fantastic and be successful like Molly Mae.

Her supposedly ordinary life that the documentary aims to portray seems anything but. It has been warped and twisted by the impact of her success.

She is a tool used by big brands to sell products.

Yes, she has lots of money, and that is extremely important but in many ways, she has been pressured and trapped by insurmountable expectations like so many other women; left lonely and sad as a single mum, with her only escape from a toxic relationship being to post a statement on Instagram, telling us in the documentary: ‘otherwise I knew I wouldn‘t leave.’

Molly was left, at the end of episode two, having a panic attack at her clothing launch, whilst clones of her, those whom she has influenced, queued up outside to meet her.

The more you watched the more it seemed like she may have been happier with a more normal, more private and, well, less vain existence.

The next episodes of Molly Mae: Behind it All, will be out in the spring.

__________________

Emily Conn is a producer at LBC.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

58 mins ago

Rachel Reeves is trying to fix a today problem by creating a tomorrow problem

Rachel Reeves is trying to fix a today problem by creating a tomorrow problem – but there is a better way

1 day ago

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Police release image of ‘armed and dangerous’ man, 53, being hunted over death of woman in Plymouth

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have both been nominated for Oscars

Wicked duo Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande get Oscar nominations - see the full list of Academy Award hopefuls

Sainsbury's has announced plans to axe 3,000 jobs

Sainsbury's to cut 3,000 jobs and close in-store cafes

Lynn Ban attends the 'House On Fire' New York Premiere

Singaporean Bling Empire star Lynn Ban dies weeks after ski accident

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana should 'rot in jail', a victim's parent has said.

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana told police 'I'm so glad they're dead' after murdering three girls

The attack happened in a warehouse in Croydon

Horror as four taken to hospital after shocking knife attack at warehouse in South London

Latest News

See more Latest News

South of France , Province , Club Med Opio , swimming pool with loungers & grey gray rain clouds

Couple who sued over 'stale hotel croissants' on Provence getaway awarded £4k damages by judge
'I'd build a fourth runway at Heathrow,' says Michael Gove

'Build, baby, build': Michael Gove says he'd green light 'fourth runway at Heathrow,' as Reeves' plans divide Labour
Axel Rudakubana is being sentenced for the murder of three girls in the Southport knife rampage

LIVE: Southport killer removed from dock for second time after screaming and shouting in court
A rare red weather alert has been issued warning of danger to life

Rare red ‘danger to life’ weather alert issued ahead of Storm Éowyn

Police officers stand in lines to stop the at Whitehall in London.

Met Police out of special measures after boosting performance despite 'failing in almost every area' just 5 months ago
Kyle Clifford pled guilty to the murder of Carol Hunt and her two daughters.

Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford ‘controlled and ridiculed’ girlfriend 'banning' her from staying out late and wearing make-up
Police at the scene of the attack last night

Hunt for killer after woman in her 40s dies after 'serious assault' in Plymouth

Adele told the world Lock House was haunted.

Adele sabotaged sale of my £6million mansion by telling the world it is haunted, landlord fumes
A resident has told LBC of the horrific aftermath of the Southport attack perpetrated by Axel Rudakubana

'I looked him in the eye and said what have you done?': Horror aftermath of Southport rampage revealed
Migrants sit onboard an inflatable boat before attempting to illegally cross the English Channel to reach Britain

Up to 'one in 12' people living in London is is an illegal migrant